CAMBA IS HIRING: Trail Crew – Summer 2023

Ron Bergin

The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) is looking for seasonal employees to join its summer trail building and maintenance team. The CAMBA crew is a fun-loving, hard-working group with a passion for the outdoors and takes great pride in the work they do.

A successful candidate will have the following attributes:

Two years of similar or related experience or a high level of aptitude

Self-motivation

Ability to take direction

Ability to work independently without constant supervision

Mechanical and technical aptitude

Ability to lift 50 lbs. and walk long distances in rugged terrain

Work will include maintaining singletrack mountain bike trails and other designated bike routes. Tasks will include brushing, mowing, leaf blowing, sign and map installation, tread improvements, and other duties.

Work will also include hand building singletrack trail to sustainable standards and performing rehab and other maintenance work to insure proper drainage, sustainability and safety on existing trails as well as hand finishing machine-built trail.

This is physically demanding work and a good basic level of fitness is necessary. Individuals should be comfortable working all day outdoors and dealing with weather and other natural challenges. A reasonable comfort level with hand tools and some power tools is expected.

Dates: For college students, a minimum commitment of June 5 – August 15 is expected. For others the season will run from early May through mid/late-Sept. or potentially later.

Location: Northwest Wisconsin: Cable, Namakagon, Seeley, Hayward, Mt. Ashwabay.

Competitive wage depending on experience.

Minimum age: 18. Reliable automobile transportation is necessary.

For additional details and a job application, visit:

https://cambatrails.org/about/trail-crewemployment/

Applications accepted through April 1st