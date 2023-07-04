NorthShore Inline Marathon Anticipates Largest Event in Over a Decade. Sept. 16th!

The NorthShore Inline Marathon, one of the most prestigious and highly-anticipated inline skating events in the world, is thrilled to announce that this year’s event is on track to be one of the largest in recent history, with participant numbers set to reach numbers not seen in over a decade. The event, scheduled for September 16th, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for athletes, spectators, and the local community alike.

Since its inception, the NorthShore Inline Marathon has been a magnet for skating enthusiasts, drawing participants from across the globe to the picturesque North Shore region. Now, as the event prepares to celebrate its 27th anniversary, excitement and anticipation are building for what is expected to be the most spectacular edition to date. The NorthShore Inline Marathon also offers both running races and rollerski races on the same day allowing fun for a wide variety with their two running events the St. Luke’s Half Marathon and Finden Marketing Tunnel 10K attracting hundreds of runners to the same route.

With registrations pouring in at an extraordinary rate, the NorthShore Inline Marathon is poised to shatter previous attendance records from the last 10 years, attracting a diverse range of athletes, from beginners to elite skaters, runners, and rollerskiers from across the world. The marathon’s reputation for thrilling courses, flawless organization, and unparalleled camaraderie has garnered it a loyal following and generated substantial buzz within the skating community.

“We are absolutely thrilled to witness the overwhelming response and enthusiasm from skaters, runners, and rollerskiers worldwide,” said Joe Haggenmiller, spokesperson for the NorthShore Inline Marathon. “The fact that we are on track to host our largest event in over a decade speaks volumes about the marathon’s reputation, and we are determined to make this year’s edition the best one yet.”

In addition to the impressive numbers, the NorthShore Inline Marathon has curated an engaging lineup of activities and festivities for participants and spectators alike. The event will feature a vibrant expo, showcasing the latest in inline skating equipment, apparel, and technology, as well as workshops and demonstrations by renowned skating experts including 2-time Olympian Viktor Thorup and 3-time Olympian Sofia Prosvirnova. Furthermore, the marathon’s scenic course, winding alongside the breathtaking Lake Superior, will provide an awe-inspiring backdrop for both competitors and supporters.

The NorthShore Inline Marathon takes great pride in its commitment to the local community. The event serves as a platform to promote health and wellness, while also bolstering the regional economy through increased tourism and business opportunities. The marathon’s positive impact on the community has been widely recognized, and it continues to foster a strong sense of pride among local residents. “With an increased push on growing our St. Luke’s Half Marathon and Tunnel 10k alongside our skating race we are seeing record numbers across the board,” Joe said. “This is truly an event for anyone that is trying to get active. We have registered racers all the way from 5 years old to 95”.

As the NorthShore Inline Marathon gears up for an unforgettable milestone edition, organizers encourage participants and spectators to secure their spots and mark their calendars for September 16th. Whether it’s the thrill of competing or the joy of witnessing world-class athleticism, this year’s event promises something extraordinary for everyone involved.

For more information about the NorthShore Inline Marathon, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates, please visit www.northshoreinline.com

Press Contact: Andrew Weisz, Marketing Director, [email protected], 507-696-6493



