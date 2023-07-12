Free Bikes 4 Kidz August 5th Slow Roll Updates

Hello!

It’s Kristie here at Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison and I am so excited to invite you to attend our South Side Slow Roll on Saturday, August 5th! We’ll be celebrating a community of inclusiveness on bikes. It’s free and all are welcome! Watch my video message at the bottom or click here to view it through your web browser, or click on the following link/image (but PLEASE keep reading after watching!):





All registered riders will receive a free food voucher from local food carts, seed bombs from Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and a South Side Slow Roll bag! The after-party includes street artist workshops, a live DJ, the DNR prize wheel, make-your-own smoothies with the blender bike, and more family fun activities!

We will need volunteers for the Slow Roll! VIEW VOLUNTEER SHIFTS HERE.

Hope to see you there!

Kristie GoForth

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison

Workshop Address: 354 Coyier Lane • Madison, WI 53713

* OTHER THINGS TO KNOW *

BIKE REPAIR SERVICE FOR THE PUBLIC NOW AVAILABLE! Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is offering low-cost bike repairs all summer long! So if you need your flats changed, your gears adjusted, your brakes fixed or a tuneup, bring them to us and we’ll get you back on your wheels. Repair consultations are free! If you want to borrow a workbench and our tools to fix your own bike, that is also an option. All proceeds help fund our bike giveaway program.

Repair Service Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am to 3 pm.

Bring your bikes to our workshop: 354 Coyier Lane in the south Madison corridor.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

• Are you still accepting bike donations? Yes! We are accepting gently used bike donations year-round now. You can bring them to our workshop at 354 Coyier Lane on Monday-Friday between 9 am to 3 pm.

Mark your calendars for our Fall Bike Donation Drives!

• Saturday, September 30, 10 am – 2 pm

• Saturday, November 4, 10 am – 2 pm

We’ll also need volunteers for these events so save the date if you would like to join our awesome crew of do-gooders.

• Can I still get a bike? Possibly. We are outside of our bike giveaway season which means we have bikes on hand but they are not refurbished. The way to get a bike is to apply in January-March through your school or a nonprofit organization that you receive services from. They select our bike recipients for us and we do the rest of the work of collecting donated bikes, refurbishing bikes, recruiting volunteers to help clean and fix bikes, and hosting the bike giveaway events in April and May. This April and May, we gave away 1,642 bikes and we’ve been consistently giving bikes away since then too.

If you are in need of a bike, please email us at [email protected] to see if we have one that is your size that is repaired and ready to go.

• Can I volunteer in the summer? Yes! We have hundreds of bikes that have flowed in since our bike giveaways in April and May but they need to be refurbished. If you’d like to sign up to volunteer, click this link or head to our website at FB4KMadison.org and click on the volunteer button. Remember, no experience is needed but if you have some, that’s great!



• What are your hours? Monday-Friday 9 am to 3 pm.

• Where are you located? We are located in the south Madison corridor near Rimrock Road and the Beltline Highway. Our address is 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713

• How can I make a donation to help support more people getting bikes? You can snail mail a check made to FB4K Madison to PO Box 6594, Madison, WI 53716; or you can donate online here.

If there’s anything we missed, please send an email to our executive director, Kristie GoForth.

Happy trails!