Please Join the Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Madison, Giveaway! We Need Your Help!

Sing it with us, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” At Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, we sing this song all spring as we prepare to give our bikes away. There’s no snow on the ground (knock on wood) and everyone gets presents because our bike giveaways are just around the corner! They are scheduled for April 29, May 6, and May 13. Our bike recipients have been selected and they are excited to come to FB4K to shop for their bikes. If you missed the announcement of our 2023 distribution partners, you can view the list of 33 sponsors here:

fb4kmadison.org/pedaling-news/announcing-the-free-bikes-4-kidz-2023-bike-recipient-organizations

A family getting their FB4K bikes! Click on image to enlarge

Our bike giveaway events require about 30 volunteers each day. The shifts are 10:45 am-2 pm and 1:45-5 pm. We only need three more for both April 29th and May 6th. We still have 13 volunteer slots open for May 13th.

Here is where you can go to help:

signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eabaa2fa7ffcf8-fb4k2#

We’d love to have your help! You will find the work to be so rewarding, too.



Helmet fitting, helping people learn to ride, helping people shop for bikes, bike runners, registration and check-in, and teaching people how to use accessories are all spots we need to fill.

If interested, please check out how to sign up here:

fb4kmadison.org/volunteer

These events do happen rain or shine. We only cancel if the weather presents a danger for people who are outside. Let’s get ready to roll!

Thank you to all of you who share our passion,

Kristie Goforth, Executive Director