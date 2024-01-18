Bike Swap pre-party Friday 3-7 at Bikes For Kidz Wisconsin HQ

Join Bikes For Kidz Wisconsin on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the shop at:

354 Coyier Lane off Rimrock Road in Madison across the Beltline from the Expo Center

There will be free food, drinks, drawings for prizes, and a chance to learn more about our non-profit, which refurbishes donated bikes and gives them away to needy kids throughout Wisconsin.

Bikes for Kidz Wisconsin (formerly Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison) just rebranded to reflect our wider focus

New name same mission: More kids on bikes in every neighborhood around Wisconsin.

Please Take a Moment to View Our New Website:

BikesForKidzWi.org

And Please Follow Us on Facebook:

facebook.com/freebikesmadison

Finally, Enjoy the WKOW Video News Clip of the South Side Slow Roll:

WKOW Video: Free Bikes For Kidz South Side Slow Roll