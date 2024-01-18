Bike Swap pre-party Friday 3-7 at Bikes For Kidz Wisconsin HQ
Join Bikes For Kidz Wisconsin on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the shop at:
354 Coyier Lane off Rimrock Road in Madison across the Beltline from the Expo Center
There will be free food, drinks, drawings for prizes, and a chance to learn more about our non-profit, which refurbishes donated bikes and gives them away to needy kids throughout Wisconsin.
Bikes for Kidz Wisconsin (formerly Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison) just rebranded to reflect our wider focus
New name same mission: More kids on bikes in every neighborhood around Wisconsin.
Please Take a Moment to View Our New Website:
And Please Follow Us on Facebook:
Finally, Enjoy the WKOW Video News Clip of the South Side Slow Roll: