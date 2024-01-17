Silent Sports

January 2023, photo courtesy of U.s. Ski & Snowboard

Making Snow Now, Getting the Real Stuff Soon!!!

By Bruce Steinberg
01/17/2024
Looking for more fun in the snow?  

Experience fat tire biking and snowshoe racing on 2/24/24 on the unique winter trails starting at Prairie Dells.  Six-mile snowshoers will get to the majestic Prairie Dells while three-milers will take in the overlooks of the new Heinemania Loop.  Bikers journey up the Prairie River gorge before hitting the hills and lakes of Underdown for rides of 10, 15, and 25 miles. 

The wonder of this place in winter is something that has to be seen to be believed!

More Information Here: 

Snowbound-in-the-Underdown!

Free snowshoe rentals are available!

LOCATION:

Start/finish location for all racers is at the Prairie Dells Trail Head, Merrill, WI 54452 (this works in Google Maps) (located off of Heineman Rd / Cty R). GPS coordinates: 45.27290759030347, -89.5879814947932

TIME:

  • 8:30 am -12:00 pm: Bib pickup
  • 9:00 am: Long fat bike race start
  • 9:30 am: Medium fat bike race start
  • 10:00 am: Short fat bike race start
  • 12:00 pm: 6-mile snowshoe start
  • 12:30 pm: 3-mile snowshoe start

ENTRY FEE:

Early = $30 / Regular = $40 / Late = $50 / Extra late = $60
*Early is prior to 12/7/23 / Regular is by 1/24/24 / Late is by 2/17/24 / Extra late is up to 30 minutes prior to event start.

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Post-race meal and beverage
Headband, pint glass, or mini cutting board
Free Northern Lites snowshoe rental
Custom finisher medal

Thank you to Bunkers and Tribute Golf Course for their support!
IRONBULL Wausau Nordic Ski Club
Leave a reply

