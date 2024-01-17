Looking for more fun in the snow?

Experience fat tire biking and snowshoe racing on 2/24/24 on the unique winter trails starting at Prairie Dells. Six-mile snowshoers will get to the majestic Prairie Dells while three-milers will take in the overlooks of the new Heinemania Loop. Bikers journey up the Prairie River gorge before hitting the hills and lakes of Underdown for rides of 10, 15, and 25 miles.

The wonder of this place in winter is something that has to be seen to be believed!

More Information Here:

Snowbound-in-the-Underdown!

Free snowshoe rentals are available!

LOCATION:

Start/finish location for all racers is at the Prairie Dells Trail Head, Merrill, WI 54452 (this works in Google Maps) (located off of Heineman Rd / Cty R). GPS coordinates: 45.27290759030347, -89.5879814947932

TIME:

8:30 am -12:00 pm: Bib pickup

9:00 am: Long fat bike race start

9:30 am: Medium fat bike race start

10:00 am: Short fat bike race start

12:00 pm: 6-mile snowshoe start

12:30 pm: 3-mile snowshoe start

ENTRY FEE:

Early = $30 / Regular = $40 / Late = $50 / Extra late = $60

*Early is prior to 12/7/23 / Regular is by 1/24/24 / Late is by 2/17/24 / Extra late is up to 30 minutes prior to event start.

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Post-race meal and beverage

Headband, pint glass, or mini cutting board

Free Northern Lites snowshoe rental

Custom finisher medal