Risk-free registration for the 1/27/24 Ring of Snow Challenge!
Your credit card will only be charged if we hold the event on 1/27/24!
Presented by IRONBULL & the Wausau Nordic Ski Club!
Beat the price hike at midnight on 1/20/24 PLUS get an additional $15 discount for the 1/27/24 Ring of Snow Challenge with the promo code:
EXTENDED2024
In the Ring of Snow Challenge, soloists and relay teams complete as many laps as possible in the allotted 3 or 6-hour time category. Or strap on snowshoes for a race or twilight hike! Enjoy winter with camaraderie on the trails plus cornhole and snowman contests, a soup buffet, and a toasty indoor space to hang out just steps from the start/finish area! Round up your friends and family for a fun-filled day!
Read about all the details on the event in our 2024 Ring of Snow Challenge Participant Guide on our website.
Want to enjoy the festive atmosphere without breaking a sweat? Volunteer inside by checking in racers or bundle up and support racers at the aid station, judge the snowman-making contest, referee the cornhole games, and more!
Click Here for Volunteer Information
Free Snowshoe Rentals Available! / Thank you to Bunkers and Tribute Golf Course for their support!