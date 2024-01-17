2nd Annual Ski de She: January 29th, 2024

Embrace the Winter Thrills: Join the Women-Only Cross Country Ski Event!

This event is not just about skiing; it’s an opportunity for women to connect, celebrate, and embrace the joy of winter sports in a supportive and empowering environment. Whether you are a seasoned skier or a first-timer, this event is designed for all skill levels.

Register Now (Prices increase Thursday, January 18th @ 11:59 pm CST):

Choose your distance:

Gear West 30K Skate

Backroads Coffee 20K Classic:

Riverbrook Bike and Ski 10K Freestyle

5K Freestyle

Awards Ceremony- Special Guest: Holly Brooks, a former professional athlete, a 2-time Olympian in the sport of XC skiing, and a small business owner will be joining us for the Awards Ceremony! Holly is also the Keynote Speaker at the Camp and we’re excited to hear her inspiring story on her US Ski Team career and her current work as a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in performance practices, stress management, and more. She is also the Co-Founder of Moms Matter Now! A few spots have opened up for the camp. Sign up NOW to put this on your to-do list for 2025 – ALSO:

Advanced Lessons with Holly Brooks & Jennie Bender

Join Holly & Jennie on Friday morning from 10 am to 11:30 am. Limited spots are available, sign up NOW! You won’t want to miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Here’s why you won’t want to miss out:

Empowerment: Ski de She is all about celebrating the strength and resilience of women. Join a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for outdoor adventure.

Scenic Trails: Explore picturesque trails surrounded by nature’s beauty. It’s not just a ski event; it’s a chance to immerse yourself in the breathtaking winter landscapes.

Networking: Connect with fellow participants, make new friends, and expand your network. You never know who you might meet on the trails!

