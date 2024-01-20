Film Trailer: People & Wolves Movie

It is a story of coexistence. For centuries, the Ojibwe have lived alongside their brother Ma’iingan, who we know in English to be the wolf. In February 2021, a brutal assault, a hunt on their wolf relative, stirs emotion and grief for Ma’iingan as they know what happens to him will happen to them.

A Wolves of Douglas County Wisconsin Film by Rachel Tilseth and edited by Justin Koehler. Cast: Edith Leoso, Peter David, Marvin DeFoe, Michael Waasegiizhig Price, Patrick Durkin, Sandy Gokee, John Johnson Sr., and Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace. Directed and Produced by Rachel Tilseth, co-producer Manish Bhatt, co-producer Michael Waasegiizhig Price, Writer Rachel Tilseth, and cameraman Tyler Grape.

