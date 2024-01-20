Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

January 2023, photo courtesy of U.s. Ski & Snowboard

Articles
Menu

Making Snow Now, Getting the Real Stuff Soon!!!

Silent Alarm
Silent AlarmFilm Trailer: People & Wolves Movie

Film Trailer: People & Wolves Movie

By Bruce Steinberg
01/20/2024
0
0
Share:

It is a story of coexistence. For centuries, the Ojibwe have lived alongside their brother Ma’iingan, who we know in English to be the wolf. In February 2021, a brutal assault, a hunt on their wolf relative, stirs emotion and grief for Ma’iingan as they know what happens to him will happen to them.

Click on Image to enlarge.

A Wolves of Douglas County Wisconsin Film by Rachel Tilseth and edited by Justin Koehler. Cast: Edith Leoso, Peter David, Marvin DeFoe, Michael Waasegiizhig Price, Patrick Durkin, Sandy Gokee, John Johnson Sr., and Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace. Directed and Produced by Rachel Tilseth, co-producer Manish Bhatt, co-producer Michael Waasegiizhig Price, Writer Rachel Tilseth, and cameraman Tyler Grape.

Official Trailer:

Click Here to Donate to this Project:

DONATE

Rachel Tilseth, Email Address: [email protected]

Owner and ProducerDirector at Wolves of Douglas County Wisconsin Film Company, www.wolvesofdouglascountywisconsin.com

TagsSilent Alarm
Previous Article

Bike Swap pre-party Friday 3-7 at Bikes ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.