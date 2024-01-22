YES! Vasaloppet USA 2024 Ski Race is On!

Vasaloppet USA Ski Races February 10-11, 2024:

Let’s do it! Despite the challenge of the lack of snowfall, our incredible volunteer snow farmers and trail team have been working very hard to make and spread snow. Because of their hard work, we are committed to holding the race this February 10-11. Specific details of the race are still being determined, so stay tuned to up-to-the-minute by going to:

Meanwhile, Register Now for Saturday 2/10 & 2/11 Races:

Current Trail Conditions at the Nordic Center:

The Nordic Center is open so bring the family for some skiing fun. We currently have a 2 km loop open and it is growing longer every day. Our Snow Farmers are actively working to make, spread, and groom snow with a goal of completing additional km by this weekend. See Current Trail Conditions here:

Note: snowmaking and moving are in process. Please be on the lookout for tractors on the trails!

Upcoming Events:

Moraloppet Ski Race and Tour – Saturday, February 3rd. Distance options include 20km, 10km, plus a 5km tour. This is a fundraising event benefiting the Tom Giese Skier Development Fund. For more, go to:

It’s a fun way to get in some training before the ski races, plus help youth get on skis.

Register Now:

Winter Triathlon – Sunday, February 4th:

Come join us in Mora for our inaugural Winter Triathlon, featuring a 6km run, 12km fat tire bike, and 6km Nordic ski (classic or skate). This event is sanctioned by USA Triathlon and is organized by Vasaloppet USA, and the Mora Ski Club. Compete as an individual or as a relay team.

Check Out:

Complete Details Here:

REGISTER NOW:

We look forward to seeing you here on the trails in Mora! Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA