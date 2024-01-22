Birkie Tour & Night Race Updates

Additional details about the trail conditions and course routes will be released later this week on our website here:

Details on the Course & Programs!

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Carlson MD Birkie Tour:

Embrace the freedom of skiing at your own pace, on your own time. The Birkie Tour is a terrific supported ski topped off with a delicious meal! It’s also an opportunity to explore the trails that could be part of this year’s American Birkebeiner course.

New Moon Night Race:

Headlamp Adventure: Ski under the moonlit sky with your headlamp guiding the way.

20k Ski Partner Challenge: Opt for the 20k route and ski alongside your partner throughout the race.

Scenic Trails Under Moonlight: Immerse yourself in the magic of winter on our groomed, moonlit trails.

Register Now:

runsignup.com/Race/WI/Cable/BirkieTour

Title Sponsor of the Birkie Tour

Title Sponsor of the Night Race

Mt. Telemark Village – The biggest thing the Birkie has ever done!

LATEST BIRKIE NEWS! * DONATE NOW!

It takes a village to raise a Village. We need our whole village!