Birkie Tour & Night Race Updates
Details on the Course & Programs!
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Carlson MD Birkie Tour:
Embrace the freedom of skiing at your own pace, on your own time. The Birkie Tour is a terrific supported ski topped off with a delicious meal! It’s also an opportunity to explore the trails that could be part of this year’s American Birkebeiner course.
New Moon Night Race:
Headlamp Adventure: Ski under the moonlit sky with your headlamp guiding the way.
20k Ski Partner Challenge: Opt for the 20k route and ski alongside your partner throughout the race.
Scenic Trails Under Moonlight: Immerse yourself in the magic of winter on our groomed, moonlit trails.
Register Now:
runsignup.com/Race/WI/Cable/BirkieTour
Mt. Telemark Village – The biggest thing the Birkie has ever done!
