Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

January 2023, photo courtesy of U.s. Ski & Snowboard

Articles
Menu

Making Snow Now, Getting the Real Stuff Soon!!!

EventsXC Skiing
EventsBirkie Tour & Night Race Updates

Birkie Tour & Night Race Updates

By Bruce Steinberg
01/22/2024
0
0
Share:

Additional details about the trail conditions and course routes will be released later this week on our website here:

Details on the Course & Programs!

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Carlson MD Birkie Tour:

Embrace the freedom of skiing at your own pace, on your own time. The Birkie Tour is a terrific supported ski topped off with a delicious meal! It’s also an opportunity to explore the trails that could be part of this year’s American Birkebeiner course.

New Moon Night Race:

Headlamp Adventure: Ski under the moonlit sky with your headlamp guiding the way.

20k Ski Partner Challenge: Opt for the 20k route and ski alongside your partner throughout the race.

Scenic Trails Under Moonlight: Immerse yourself in the magic of winter on our groomed, moonlit trails.

Register Now:

runsignup.com/Race/WI/Cable/BirkieTour

Title Sponsor of the Birkie Tour

Title Sponsor of the Night Race

Mt. Telemark Village – The biggest thing the Birkie has ever done!

LATEST BIRKIE NEWS! * DONATE NOW!

It takes a village to raise a Village. We need our whole village!

Previous Article

YES! Vasaloppet USA 2024 Ski Race is ...

Next Article

BWCAW Trail Organization Readies Trip Leaders for ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.