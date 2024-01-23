BWCAW Trail Organization Readies Trip Leaders for the 2024 Season

Boundary Waters Advisory Committee

Ely, MN; January 22, 2024. Over fifteen Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness enthusiasts gathered at a “Crew Leader Training” retreat this past weekend in Ely, MN. The event was the second annual, and the first held at Camp Widjiwagan on Burntside Lake, on the edge of the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota. The hosting organization was the Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (“BWAC”), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that restores, maintains, and advocates for Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness trails.

Training attendees have a welcome visit from Mike Running of the United States Forest Service.

The event brought together trail enthusiasts with various years of experience, backgrounds, and leadership skills. Collectively, the group represents over 113 years of experience guiding trail-clearing trips in the wilderness area. The purpose of the multi-day training was to highlight safety and leadership practices utilized by the organization. Also, to maintain trails across the BWCAW, and together enjoy the natural wonder/beauty of the BWCAW. Attendees were happy to get outside for a little recreation in the snow during breaks from training. The training also included a visit from United States Forest Service Trails Lead/Volunteer Coordinator Mike Running.

Trails maintained by BWAC, such as the Powwow, Eagle Mountain, Brule Lake, and Sioux Hustler hiking and backpacking trails, comprise over 70 of the approximately 200 miles of maintained hiking trails in the BWCAW. More information is available at: Boundary Waters Advisory Committee:

boundarywaterstrails.org

Attendees were happy to get outside for some group recreation activities between training sessions.

BWAC is holding its Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Dinner on February 1, 2024, at Dakota Lodge in St. Paul, MN. Also, a Spring Trails Kickoff happens on March 23rd, in partnership with the Border Route Trail Association and the Kekekabic Trail Chapter of the North Country Trail Association (NCTA). Contact Mel for more information about either of these events.

Contact: Mel Yackley, BWAC Vice-President, Cell: 763-807-7955, Email: [email protected]