Noquemanon: Course Changes In Effect Due To Conditions!

Our top priorities as a race organization are making the Noquemanon both a safe event and a high-quality event. Despite our maximum efforts, and our own stubbornness, we have determined that putting on a near-normal length event with the current conditions would mean we could not deliver on either of those priorities. Unfortunately, the snow base is simply not deep enough to support quality grooming capabilities consistently across the routes we use, Deer Lake and other major water crossing conditions are deteriorating rapidly, and above-freezing temperatures will remain all week along with the added possibility of rain/freezing rain that will further degrade an already thin base. Given all of these factors, we have decided to concentrate all of our efforts on race routes that will have the greatest potential to hold up to the current (and upcoming) conditions, and, will provide a safe and enjoyable ski experience.

Below is a summary of the necessary changes at this time:

All 50K event starts will move from the Al Quaal Recreation area to the NTN County Road 510 trailhead and finish at the NTN Forestville Trailhead (finishers will be bused back to the Superior Dome)

The 24K event starts will remain at the NTN County Road 510 trailhead and will finish at the NTN Forestville Trailhead (finishers will be bused back to the Superior Dome)

The 12K event starts will remain at the NTN Forestville Trailhead and will finish at the NTN Forestville Trailhead (finishers will be bused back to the Superior Dome)

The Junior Noque will go on as planned for Friday at Al Quaal Recreation Area

The 3K and 1K adaptive events have been moved from Saturday to Friday and will start at Al Quaal Recreation Area at 3 pm with course lengths adjusted from 3K to 2K and the 1K will now be 600 Meters

No events will finish at the Superior Dome – all Saturday events will end at the NTN Forestville Trailhead (finishers will be bused back to the Superior Dome)

Event distances will be shortened – distances and all other important event details will be made available soon

Due to limited parking at Forestville, no spectator vehicles will be allowed at Forestville – spectators will be required to utilize bussing from the Superior Dome to Forestville and back

All services will continue to be offered at the Superior Dome as normal.



Thank you for your continued support, and patience, as we pivot all of the necessary pieces needed to provide a safe and high-quality event. Given most ski events in the Midwest have either been canceled completely this year or have been significantly adjusted to be held on small man-made snow loops, we are committed to working hard to offer a quality event of significant length on natural snow. It may be the only, or one of the few, that can make it happen in such a low snow/warm winter. Stay tuned for more details – our website will be updated with pertinent details as we have them.