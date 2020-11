Wave Cap Status (As of 11/22/2020) Full Race Information Link: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Marquette/NoquemanonSkiMarathon2019 Full Noque Classic Wave 1 (Sat 1/23 @ 8:00 am) = Must Petition Wave 2 ( Sat 1/23 @ 8:05 am) = 2 spots Wave 3 (Sat 1/23 @ 8:10 am) = 13 spots Wave 4 (Sat 1/23 @ 8:15 am) = 27 spots Wave 5 (Sun 1/24 @ 8:00 am) = 30 spots Wave 6 (Sun 1/24 @ 8:05 am) = 29 spots Half Noque Classic Wave 1 (Sat 1/23 @ 1:00 pm) = Must Petition Wave 2 (Sat 1/23 @ 1:05 pm) = 9 spots Wave 3 (Sat 1/23 @ 1:10 pm) = 11 spots Wave 4 (Sat 1/23 @ 1:15 pm) = 23 spots Wave 5 (Sun 1/24 @ 1:00 pm) = 30 spots Wave 6 (Sun 1/24 @ 1:05 pm) = 30 spots Full Noque Freestyle Wave 1 (Fri 1/22 @ 8:00 am) = Must Petition Wave 2 (Fri 1/22 @ 8:05 am) = 5 spots Wave 3 (Fri 1/22 @ 8:10 am) = 10 spots Wave 4 (Fri 1/22 @ 8:15 am) = 7 spots Wave 5 (Sun 1/24 @ 8:10 am) = 28 spots Wave 6 (Sun 1/24 @ 8:15 am) = 30 spots Half Noque Freestyle Wave 1 (Fri 1/22 @ 1:00 pm) = Must Petition Wave 2 (Fri 1/22 @ 1:05 pm) = 14 spots Wave 3 (Fri 1/22 @ 1:10 pm) = 20 spots Wave 4 (Fri 1/22 @ 1:15 pm) = 20 spots Wave 5 (Sun 1/24 @ 1:10 pm) = 29 spots Wave 6 (Sun 1/24 @ 1:15 pm) = 30 spots