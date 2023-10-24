Noquemanon 2024 Registration & Wave Update

Registration for the 2024 Noquemanon Ski Marathon is open! The registration pricing schedule for all events is listed below. Don’t wait – register before November 1st and beat the next price increase.

As usual skiers age 24 and under registering for the 50K, 24K, or 15 miles snowshoe event will receive a $25 discount no matter when they register – the discount is applied during registration.

Full Noque & Half Noque Events (Including Virtual), 15 Mile Snowshoe

$90 through October 31st

$95 through November 30th

$100 through December 31st

$105 through January 24th

$120 on January 26th

12K

$45 through December 31st

$50 through January 24th

$60 on January 26th

Adaptive/Sit Ski

$15

Junior Noque (ages 19 and under)

FREE

WAVE STATUS (As of 10/23/23)

50K Classic

Wave 1 – 66 spots left

Wave 2 – 80 spots left

50K Freestyle

Wave 1 – 24 spots left

Wave 2 – 56 spots left

Wave 3 – 77 spots left

24K Classic

Wave 1 – 43 spots left

Wave 2 – 29 spots left

Wave 3 – 36 spots left

Wave 4 – 11 spots left

24K Freestyle

Wave 1 – 52 spots left

Wave 2 – 54 spots left

Wave 3 – 53 spots left

Wave 4 – 52 spots left

The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is a nonprofit event that serves as a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network. The race committee works very hard to keep event prices down while also having the capacity to follow through on our financial commitments and move trail improvement projects forward. We are committed to offering a unique and high-quality event at one of the lower price points available for an event of this size and length. Thank you for your continued support and we are looking forward to our 26th annual event on January 26th and 27th 2024!

For complete event details please the Noquemanon Ski Marathon race website at:

noquemanon.com

Did You Know?

The precursor to the Noquemanon Ski Marathon was a race called the Red EarthLoppet a point-to-point race that originally spanned from National Mine, North of Ishpeming to South Marquette. The first race was held in 1984 and ceased in 1997 due to landowner issues and the resultant course changes that were less than ideal. Jon Mommaerts and a group of Superiorland Ski Club colleagues decided that the area needed a replacement and work began on planning for the first Noquemanon Ski Marathon held – the first of which was held in 1999.



Many things have changed over the years, but some things remain very similar such as our reliance on private landowners who have been graciously willing to partner with this event and provide access once a year, and share the beauty of skiing through the rugged terrain of Marquette County.



Interested in reading more? Be on the lookout for several Noquemanon Ski Marathon articles in the upcoming editions of Silent Sports Magazine!

2023 Results

Complete 2023 Noquemanon Ski Marathon results, provided by Superior Timing:

my.raceresult.com/231888

2023 Junior Noquemanon results, provided by Superior Timing:

my.raceresult.com/231889

Videos: Re-live the 2023 Noquemanon

Check out the excitement of the Junior Noquemanon held at Al Quaal Recreation Area!