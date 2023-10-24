Hayward Area Ski Trail Association (HASTA) invites one and all to come to our early season annual “SKI SWAP.”

The SWAP will be on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Ave, Hayward, Wisconsin. Drop-off starts at 7:30 and goes ONLY until 8:59 a.m. Shopping time starts at 9:00 and continues until 11:00. New this year: pick-up and cash-out time has been changed. Pick up all unsold gear and/or cash from 11:20 until 11:45. HASTA will not be responsible for any items left after 11:45.

Credit cards may be used for purchases and for each credit card purchase a 3.5% service fee will be added. We also accept cash and personal checks.

To prepare gear for sale/drop off, use our three-step check-in system, which works like this. At home 1) label your equipment, 2) make a clearly legible list of items, and 3) bring along this list of items with you on Saturday.

So, #1 clearly label all your equipment at home with your name, an item number, and the price you want to sell your gear for. (Tape works fine!) For any skis, write the weight range on the tape for the skis. Next #2, fill out a 4×6 card as follows: at the top print your FULL name and phone/cell phone number where you CAN be reached on Saturday, November 11, 2023. #2: Then, individually, list out every item for sale on the card. Number each item on the card to correspond to the number on the item for sale. Include a short description of each numbered item with the price listed.

Example:

#1 Fischer skate skis $50

#2. Red stocking hat. $2

Remember HASTA charges a 15% fee from the price you set.

#3. Bring items and list to SWAP.

All SWAP proceeds are directly re-circulated to support local walking and cross-country ski trails. HASTA volunteers will be available to help set prices and select ski sizes. For additional SWAP information, call 715-634-8079.

The goal is to sell your silent sports equipment, clothing, bikes, skis, and outdoor gear. Down-hill equipment will not be accepted, sorry. And to be able to buy gently used new-to-you silent sports equipment, clothing, bikes, skis, and more. Masks are encouraged/recommended.

Hospital Trails: Everyone enjoying the ski/walking trails at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water’s Edge Care Center is invited to join HASTA because HASTA grooms and maintains the hiking, ski, and snowshoe trails on the Hospital property.