Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

November 2023, photo by Dave Schlabowske

Articles
Menu

Ben Popp Introduces a “New” Birkie Skier for the 50th Anniversary!

UncategorizedXC Skiing
UncategorizedWorldloppet Passport Information from the ABSF!

Worldloppet Passport Information from the ABSF!

By Bruce Steinberg
11/01/2023
0
0
Share:

As you might know, the American Birkebeiner is not the only great ski marathon out there. You can collect great skiing moments in 18 other countries: The Worldloppet Ski Federation has been uniting the greatest ski marathon of each nation into one series for more than 45 years now.  

One Passport, 19 races, Numerous Benefits:

By purchasing a Worldloppet Passport, you start your challenge of becoming a Worldloppet Master. After each race, you get a stamp on your Passport. With 10 stamps, one of them from overseas, you will be awarded the title of Worldloppet Master!  

Additionally, the Worldloppet Passport Holders benefit from various advantages at the race venues.

Get your Passport now and start skiing around the world! Click on:

worldloppet-passport

Previous Article

Hayward Area Ski Trail Association (HASTA) invites ...

Next Article

Ski Swap in Wausau Nov. 4th; Volunteers ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.