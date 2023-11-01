Worldloppet Passport Information from the ABSF!

As you might know, the American Birkebeiner is not the only great ski marathon out there. You can collect great skiing moments in 18 other countries: The Worldloppet Ski Federation has been uniting the greatest ski marathon of each nation into one series for more than 45 years now.

One Passport, 19 races, Numerous Benefits:

By purchasing a Worldloppet Passport, you start your challenge of becoming a Worldloppet Master. After each race, you get a stamp on your Passport. With 10 stamps, one of them from overseas, you will be awarded the title of Worldloppet Master!

Additionally, the Worldloppet Passport Holders benefit from various advantages at the race venues.

Get your Passport now and start skiing around the world! Click on:

worldloppet-passport