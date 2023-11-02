Ski Swap in Wausau Nov. 4th; Volunteers Needed Nov. 3rd!

For those helping with the ski swap this weekend, here are some of the basics to help you know what is going on. The event will be held on Saturday, November 4th at John Muir Middle School, 1400 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401.



Set-up for the sale will be on Friday, November 3 from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm. For set-up, we were able to get started before 6:00 last year after basketball practice concluded and it did not take that long to get things all organized.



The equipment drop-off will start at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and run to 11:30. After a short break to switch over the entrance from a check-in area to a check-out area, the actual sale will run from Noon – 3:30 p.m.

Clean-up will start as soon as the sale is concluded. Unsold equipment and check pick-up for sold equipment will run from 4:30-6:00 p.m.



If you have not signed up to help, you can still do so at our volunteer sign-up page at the link provided below:

Volunteer Sign-up

We need volunteers, especially for Saturday.

Please be aware that John Muir does have a construction project ongoing, and parking and driving access around the school is not like it was last year.

Thanks for your help.

Schedule

Friday, November 3

Set-up: 6:00-9:00 pm

Saturday, November 4

Equipment Drop Off: 8:00-11:30 am

Public Sale: 12:00-3:30 pm

Cleanup: 3:30 pm

Checks/unsold Equipment Pickup: 4:30-6:00 pm

Location: John Muir Middle School – Gymnasium









