FB4 Kidz: Success & Upcoming Programs/Efforts

If you missed the news, on Friday, October 27th, we worked with multiple organizations on a colossal collaboration effort to send 500 bikes to Ghana. Working Bikes out of Chicago has been a longtime partner for us as they ship bikes to areas around the globe that are in dire need of transportation. They worked with us, Wheels for Winners, Dream Bikes, and Village Bicycle Project in Ghana to fill a container with a goal of 500 bikes to Ghana. We surpassed the 500 goal and fit 555 bikes in the load! Used helmets that we can’t give away here, clothes, shoes, and other supplies were also packed in. This will be transformational for them as we heard stories of people walking 10 miles to get to work. This was such a rewarding effort and we thank all of you who were a part of it. Including these bikes, we have now distributed 9,997 bikes since 2017! Read the full story here:

Transportation equity is at the core of our work. Without transportation in Wisconsin, it’s incredibly difficult to participate in society. Not everyone can afford a car and a bicycle provides an efficient and low-cost mode of transportation that just so happens to be fun and good for us. We hear so many touching stories about how our bikes have impacted lives. It’s the fuel that keeps us going.

We are still fundraising to meet our goal of $20,250 by the end of 2023. This number is the cost of giving away 150 bikes, helmets, lights, and locks. While our bikes are donated to us, it is imperative that every single one of them be serviced by a professional for a full tune-up so it is safe to use, so giving away bikes isn’t free. But our cost is FAR below the cost of purchasing a new high-quality bike and our work keeps these bikes out of the landfill and ensures that people in need receive them.

It costs us $135 to provide a bicycle, helmet, and accessories to one individual. If you feel like these are valuable services that you’d like to see continue and you are in the position to donate, please click the following link so someone can have access to this wonderful two-wheel machine:

We are getting closer to meeting our goal and our total is now at $14,342! Miigwech/Thank you to those who share our passion & support our efforts, Kristie GoForth, Executive Director.

“I never had a bike as a kid but watching my son enjoy his bike has made me want one too! It has been so good for him and has helped him do something besides video games.” – Jose G.

FALL BIKE DONATION DRIVE

~SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 • 10 a.m. -1 p.m.~

On Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., we will be hosting another bike donation drive with multiple locations west of Madison! Gently used bikes of all sizes and styles are accepted. Bikes that cannot be saved can be dropped off with a $20 disposal donation. Bring bike donations to any of the following locations between 10-1 p.m.: • Verona: Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive • Mount Horeb: Academy of Little Vikings, 1991 Commerce Drive• Dodgeville: Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce, 338 N. Iowa Street• Madison: FB4K Bike Shop, 354 Coyier Lane If you are unable to make it on these dates, please bring your bikes when it’s convenient for you Monday-Friday between 9:30-3 pm to the FB4K workshop at 354 Coyier Lane. We could still use some bike haulers to volunteer to help load the Two Men & a Truck! If interested, we’ll meet in Mount Horeb at 12:30. After that, we’ll go to Verona to pick up the load and then back to the FB4K bike shop. The work should be done by 4 pm and we can enjoy refreshments afterward! Click below to sign up.

Volunteer season ramps up!

Corporate group NeuWave getting the job done!



Our 6-8 pm Tuesday volunteer shop nights kicked off on October 17 thanks to volunteer Ryan Huelsemann. Now we’re adding 6-8 p.m. on Monday nights hosted by Keith Kunugi, a FB4K board member on November 6. If you’d like to sign up, click the link below. This work will make you feel good because you’ll be giving back to your community. No experience is needed and kids 10+ are welcome with an adult. If you want to bring friends, our maximum number of volunteers is around 12 people. Corporate groups of up to 12 people are welcome to sign up for a Friday shift from 1-4 p.m. You can stop in and volunteer now during our daytime hours (see below) or plan on signing up through our website for evening shifts from 6-8 p.m. Hope to see you soon!



The evening volunteer schedule as of now: Tuesday nights – 6-8 p.m. Monday nights starting on 11/6 – 6- 8 p.m.



We hope to add Thursday nights when we secure a shop host.



Visit our shop at 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713 Monday thru Friday • 10 am-4 pm Bike Shop phone: (608) 405-0385



Have questions? View the Frequently Asked Questions on our website.

~CALL FOR BIKE DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS~ APPLICATION OPENS ON 11/1/23

On November 1, our application to be a bike distribution partner opened! So if you are a 501c3 serving youth or marginalized communities, or, if you work at a public school and want to be a distribution partner, please mark November 1 on your calendar. The application takes less than 5 minutes to fill out and it will be open from November 1 through January 31, 2024.



Learn more about being a distribution partner: If you know a nonprofit that serves marginalized people of all ages or a public school that may be interested in receiving free bikes for their constituents, please share this news with them. To date, we have distributed 9,997 bikes to 162 nonprofits and schools!



We often get asked, “How do I get a bike?”

We give our bikes to other charitable nonprofits and public schools that determine who our recipients will be. This system works well because they are already working with area youth and people in need.



If you want to receive a bike, be sure to mention the Free Bikes 4 Kidz program to your school social worker, or a nonprofit that you receive services from. Past recipients include Badger Prairie Needs Network, River Food Pantry, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Centro Hispano, Madinah Muslim School, and 150 more!



View 2023 distribution partners / View 2022 distribution partners

SAVE THE DATE!

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 4-7 PM

Each year, in December we host our Annual Meeting and Volunteer Kickoff celebration. This year it will be on Wednesday, December 20th, from 4-7 pm at the Main Depot Tavern at 627 W. Main Street in downtown Madison.



All are welcome to come and celebrate the start of a new season with us! We’ll have refreshments, prizes, and great conversations. Hope to see you there!



Want to donate a gift card or a prize? Please email us!