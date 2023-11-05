Ariens Nordic Center Kicks Off Ski Season

Michael McFadzen

Editor’s Note: Michael McFadzen took a trip to Brillion, Wisconsin, on November 2nd to check out what’s going on at the Ariens Nordic Center. His trip included key interviews and a tour of the grounds and facilities. Lovers of cross-country skiing, biathlon, fat biking, running, hiking, roller skiing, and race/event spectating have much to be excited about, year-round. Check out below what Mike discovered!

The sun was setting as I got my first glimpse of the Ariens Nordic Center. Seeing the compound spreading across 200 acres was impressive. The Ariens Nordic Center, located near Brillion, Wisconsin, features 5K of lighted trails for cross-country skiing and winter fat biking. A state-of-the-art 20-point Biathlon Target System, state-of-the-art snowmaking covering all trails, and 3.5K of paved trails for roller skiing, inline skating, running, and walking.

This place is a dream.

Ariens Nordic Center National Team Race.

Ariens is all in, supporting cross-country skiing. They recently renewed a four-year sponsorship with the U.S. Biathlon Team, are a major sponsor of the American Birkebeiner, and have an incredible commitment to Nordic skiing. Also, it was recently announced that Ariens is an official training center for the U.S. Biathlon Team.

“There were biathlon training centers across the U.S. but none in the Midwest,” according to Sean Becker, Ariens Nordic Center Director. “So, the Ariens family decided to do something about it. The facility has the capability for everyone, including para-athletes. Every time Ariens has a race, we offer a para category.” Recently, a group from Minnesota came for a competition where a member of the US Para- biathlon team competed, “The Ariens family decided to make it accessible for everyone,” Becker told Silent Sports.

The visually impaired athlete uses an infrared system for the shooting portion of the biathlon. After skiing, they put on headphones which give out an audible tone that gets higher in frequency as the rifle gets closer to the target. There are no sites on the rifles.

The state-of-the-art snowmaking pushes out 750 gallons per minute at 425 psi. There is a 10-million-gallon pond with 17 snow guns, which make for an incredibly robust capability. Throw in a PistenBully groomer and you can see what Ariens offers.

Oh-so-powerful snowmaking capabilities at Ariens!

Becker came to the Ariens facility in a circuitous route. “I’ve always been a fan of cross-country,” he said, “spent time in the Entertainment Production, then connected with the DNR’s Ed Muzik to develop the first snowmaking operation in southern Wisconsin at Lapham Peak. Ed is well-known and incredibly smart, a great mentor for me. We bought some leftover parts from Potawatomi State Park and an old Bambi. Ed and I pulled some late ones trying to make everything work. After working through Lapham, it was a dream to get the call to head up the Ariens facility.”

Becker is excited about the upcoming season with lots of events planned. “The versatile venue offers many vantage points with great spectator areas. We have an underpass to walk into the infield to watch events, just like an Olympic venue,” Becker said. He laughed, “I prefer it when there is no good snow locally, so it drives all the skiers here.”

There will be several events including a Biathlon race on November 12.

SCHEDULE

Jan 13 and 14 Ski Like a Girl: A women-only event that includes ski instruction, yoga, presentations training tips, and more.

Jan 20 and 21 King of Snow: Ski and fat bike races, music, ice bar, and more.

Feb 2 and 3 WI State high school Sprint championships: Up to possibly 300 kids.

U.S. Biathlon President Max Cobb was impressed with Ariens. “It’s amazing what has been built here,” Cobb said. “A beautiful training venue, and absolutely world-class. We will see this part of Wisconsin, this community, fall in love with Nordic skiing, and that is truly a gift.”

Becker added, “We will be open for skiing as soon as we start making snow, which will be posted on the Ariens Nordic website, hopefully near Thanksgiving. Fat biking will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., once we have snow on the ground.”

Ariens will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A daily pass is $15. They also offer junior, seasonal, and annual passes. The trails are groomed every day.

Grooming gear, including this beast, helps keep the trails just right, every day!

The facility is in great hands with Sean Becker. Because of the Ariens Nordic Center and Sean Becker, there will someday be a young local person representing the USA in the Olympic games.

Ariens Nordic Center is located adjacent to Round Lake Farms on 200 acres on the outskirts of Brillion. It will include a year-round trail network for recreation, training, and competition for cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller skiing, running, hiking, and more.

Visit the following for more information:

https://ariensnordic.com