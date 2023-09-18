Ariens Nordic Center designated the official U.S. Biathlon training site and Ariens renews its sponsorship of U.S. Biathlon

AriensCo’s partnership with the U.S. Biathlon Association strengthens its commitment to the sport

Tara Perre

Brillion, Wis. — AriensCo is thrilled to announce the renewed four-year sponsorship of U.S. Biathlon by its Ariens brand of power equipment and the designation of Ariens Nordic Center as an Official U.S. Biathlon National Training Center. This prestigious designation by the United States Biathlon Association places Ariens Nordic Center among the top training centers in the country.

U.S. Biathlon plays a crucial role in supporting the development of biathlon in the United States and preparing athletes for international competition, including the Olympic Winter Games. By partnering with U.S. Biathlon, AriensCo demonstrates its commitment to promoting the sport and fostering the growth of biathlon in the United States.

One of the key factors that contributed to Ariens Nordic Center receiving this esteemed designation is the exceptional trail system designed by two-time Olympian John Morton of Morton Trails. The intricate network of trails offers the ideal terrain for biathlon training and competitions. In addition, the center features the state-of-the-art 20-point Kurvinen Biathlon Target System, ensuring that athletes can hone their shooting skills to perfection. Furthermore, the facility boasts a 3k paved roller-ski loop, enabling athletes to continue their training even during the off-season.

Since its opening in December 2022, Ariens Nordic Center has quickly established itself as a premier destination for biathlon and cross-country skiing events and training. The center has successfully hosted the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, attracting talented young athletes from across the Great Lakes Region. Moreover, under the guidance of General Manager Sean Becker, a Nordic expert, Ariens Nordic Center has provided exceptional biathlon training and education events, furthering the growth and development of the sport in the U.S.

“Ariens is known as the King of Snow,” said Dan Ariens, Chairman and CEO of AriensCo. “Today we are proud to renew our sponsorship with U.S. Biathlon for another four years. The U.S. Biathlon Association is a terrific partner with AriensCo. Together we will grow this Winter Sport in the USA. Along with our Brillion based Ariens Nordic Center, we promise continued growth here in the Midwest and across the U.S. Biathlon community as a result.”

Jack Gierhart, U.S. Biathlon President and CEO shared in the excitement. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with AriensCo.” He added, “The company, Dan and the family, and the entire leadership team have been incredible supporters of our organization, athletes, and the sport of biathlon. Our goals and values center around the pursuit of excellence on the world stage while creating an environment and opportunities for anyone to access and fall in love with biathlon. The Ariens Nordic Center is an incredible testament to AriensCo’s commitment to the sport and its community, providing a world-class environment where top athletes can train alongside and inspire the next generation of competitors, and offering a pathway from the Midwest to the Olympic Podium.”

Ariens Nordic Center is proud to receive the designation as an Official U.S. Biathlon National Training Center and looks forward to continuing its support of U.S. Biathlon in its efforts to nurture and prepare athletes for success on the national and international stage. With its world-class facilities and commitment to excellence, Ariens Nordic Center is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of biathlon in the United States.

Ariens, the King of Snow® and the original brand of AriensCo, has sponsored the U.S. Biathlon Team since 2019.

About AriensCo

Based in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo is a privately owned manufacturer of outdoor power equipment for both consumer and commercial markets. Established in 1933, the company manufactures equipment under the Ariens®, Gravely®, RapidCare, and AS-Motor® brand names. It also established AriensCo Hospitality in 2020 with two luxury event venues, Stone Prairie and Round Lake Farms. It opened Ariens Nordic Center in December 2022. These venues are part of the mission to create reasons to visit the Brillion community. Visit AriensCo.com for more information.

About Ariens Nordic Center

Ariens Nordic Center is located on 200 acres at the outskirts of Brillion, WI. The center is a year-round trail network for recreation, training, and competition for cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, hiking, and more. The facility is open to the public and includes a 5k lighted trail network for cross-country skiing designed by Morton Trails, a 20-point Kurvinen Biathlon Target System, a robust snowmaking system, 3k paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, and a 10-million-gallon pond for snowmaking purposes. Visit AriensNordic.com for more information.

About Ariens®

Ariens® is the original brand of AriensCo, headquartered in Brillion, WI. Ariens is the King of Snow®, a title earned for its full line of Sno-Thros® with more than 4 million snow blowers produced since 1960. Ariens is the #1 selling brand of two-stage Sno-Thros® in the world. Our machines are passed down from one generation to the next. The brand also features a full line of residential zero-turn lawnmowers available at major dealers nationally. Designed and manufactured in the United States, Ariens delivers best-in-class quality and performance because only Ariens commits the personal, organizational, and manufacturing resources to ensure everything that leaves the factory floor is worthy of bearing the Ariens name. For more information, visit:

https://www.ariens.com

US Biathlon:

As the Olympic sports organization centered around the sport of biathlon, the United States Biathlon Association, known as U.S. Biathlon, is recognized by the International Biathlon Union (IBU) and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) as the National Federation for biathlon in the United States. Founded in 1980, U.S. Biathlon exists to support and encourage the development of biathlon in the United States, to work with biathlon clubs and regional centers around the country to organize training and competition from the grassroots to elite level, and to prepare athletes for international competition. U.S. Biathlon staffs and finances the U.S. Biathlon national and junior national teams and is a 501 c (3) non-profit organization.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tara Perre, Director, Marketing, Communications & PR – AriensCo, [email protected], 920-756-5131

Sara Donatello, Communications Coordinator, [email protected], +1 (518) 524-5354