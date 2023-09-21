Ski for Light Hunts for Hodag in Rhinelander

Julie Coppens

Ski for Light (SFL) makes tracks to Rhinelander, Wisconsin to celebrate its 49th International Week, January 28 through February 4, 2024. Ski for Light, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization founded in 1975, hosts an annual, week-long event where adults with visual or mobility impairments learn the basics of cross-country skiing.

Blind skier Nancy Stevens leads the guide training group. Click on images to enlarge.

Around 250 active, adventurous adults from across the United States and several other countries will meet in Rhinelander to ski the Northwoods of Wisconsin and hopefully catch a glimpse of the mythical Hodag. Participants will stay at the Quality Inn or AmericInn and enjoy skiing on trails expertly prepared by the Northwoods Nordic Ski Club (terrain home to Northwoods Golf Club in summer). While described as a fearsome creature with giant fangs, bull horns, and spines down its back, the Hodag will certainly be smiling as new participants learn the thrill of gliding on the snow while veteran skiers hone their skills, and everyone builds confidence and friendships to last a lifetime.

“Rumors of Hodag pranks, sightings, and other close encounters circulate daily,” laughs Marie Huston, 2024 event chair. “In addition, Rhinelander is home to outstanding cross-country skiing, a friendly downtown, historic Rhinelander Brewery, and Mel’s Trading Post, the best Nordic ski shop around.”

“There’s a huge Nordic skiing community in the Wisconsin Northwoods,” says Julie Coppens, SFL President. “Participants are in for a most memorable week of winter beauty and discovery.”

Chad Morey with guide Barry Tulkki.

During the International Event, each blind/visually or mobility-impaired skier is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as a ski instructor and on-snow guide. The program emphasizes recreational trail skiing, rather than competition, with the skier and guide deciding together each day how far, how long, and on what kind of terrain they will ski.

“As a first-time guide, SFL was a really profound experience for me,” recalls Erik Norbie of Colorado. “It was also just great fun being around so many amazing people—an incredible community in motion.”

“I immediately felt right at home as a first-timer,” agrees skier Jessie Mabry of Connecticut. “I was not surprised to find that the week was everything I’d expected and more, whether on the trails with my fantastic guide or around the fireplace during evening pop-up jam sessions. There was always plenty to do, but no pressure to do it all.” Come and share the magic by participating in the Ski for Light 2024 International Week as a skier, a guide, or a volunteer. Applications for all will be available in August at:

http://www.sfl.org

Meanwhile join our community on Facebook or Twitter (Ski for Light, Inc.), and check out our YouTube channel for several amazing videos (Ski for Light International), by going to:

youtube.com/@skiforlightinternational773

And check out more information for the Rhinelander event at:

https://www.sfl.org/events/next/