Registration Opens October 1 for the 2024 Grandma’s Marathon Weekend

Annual Running Event Has Sold Out Each of the Past Two Years

Zach Schneider

After reaching its second-earliest sellout ever a year ago, Grandma’s Marathon will open registration for its 2024 race weekend on Sunday, October 1.

With three weekend races – Grandma’s Marathon, Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, and William A. Irvin 5K – bringing more than 20,000 participants to Duluth and the surrounding region each year, the event has now reached a sellout in two straight years.

“If race day is the biggest day of our year, the day registration opens is a close second in terms of excitement for our participants,” Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said, “With the great race weekends we’ve had in recent memory, there’s every reason to believe we’ll again see lots of interest starting on October 1 and set ourselves up for another big weekend in June.”

The 2024 Grandma’s Marathon weekend is scheduled for June 20-22, and registration for the weekend’s races will open on a first-come, first-served basis at 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 1. To register or to find more information, please visit:

grandmasmarathon.com

All Grandma’s Marathon weekend races are subject to a tiered pricing system, as outlined below, so early registration is strongly encouraged. There will be virtual options for each of the weekend’s races, as well.

Grandma’s Marathon (9,000 capacity)

October 1-October 15 — $120

October 16-December 31 — $130

January 1-March 31 — $140

April 1-June 1— $150

Virtual — $110

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon (8,000 capacity)

October 1-October 15 — $110

October 16-December 31 — $120

January 1-March 31 — $130

April 1-June 1— $140

Virtual — $100

William A. Irvin 5K (2,700 capacity)

October 1-October 15 — $40

October 16-December 31 — $45

January 1-June 1— $50

Virtual — $35

For those interested in the ultimate running experience, the Great Grandma’s Challenge is again being offered as part of the 2024 race weekend. Challenge participants will start with the William A. Irvin 5K on Friday night and follow that with either Grandma’s Marathon or the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday morning, and they will receive an additional medal and commemorative apparel.

Full Great Grandma’s Challenge (500 capacity)

October 1-October 15 — $190

October 16-December 31 — $205

January 1-March 31 — $220

April 1-June 1— $230

Half Great Grandma’s Challenge (700 capacity)

October 1-October 15 — $180

October 16-December 31 — $195

January 1-March 31 — $210

April 1-June 1— $220

With the high demand for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, the two-year guaranteed entry will again be available for purchase during this year’s registration. That allows participants to secure their place in both the 2024 and 2025 events while also supporting the marathon’s charitable organization, the Young Athletes Foundation (YAF).

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon 2-Year Guaranteed Entry (100 capacity)

October 1-June 1 — $440 (half of the proceeds benefit the Young Athletes Foundation)

All registered participants, in any of the weekend’s events, will receive both a finisher shirt and medal after they complete their race(s), as well as a free drink coupon that can be redeemed at Bayfront Festival Park during race weekend. NOTE: Great Grandma’s Challenge participants will receive a specialized Challenge medal, as well as the two individual event medals, after finishing their marathon or half marathon on Saturday.

The 2024 race weekend will again feature several community events and activities that are open to the public, including free live music and entertainment at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday and Saturday as well as the Essentia Health Fitness Expo, Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner, and Whipper Snapper Races for Kids.

For any interview requests or more information, the media is invited to contact Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider via phone at (218) 343-9874 or via email at [email protected].

###

ABOUT GRANDMA’S MARATHON

Grandma’s Marathon began in 1977 when a group of local runners planned a scenic road race from Two Harbors to Duluth, Minnesota. There were just 150 participants that year, but organizers knew they had discovered something special. Grandma’s Marathon weekend draws approximately 20,000 participants for its three-race event each June.

The race got its name from the Duluth-based group of famous Grandma’s Restaurants, the first major sponsor of the Marathon. Over time, the level of sponsorship with the restaurants changed, but the name stayed the same. Grandma’s Marathon-Duluth, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization with a 17-member Board of Directors and a 10-person, full-time staff.