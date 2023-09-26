IRONBULL Ultra Trail returns with kids run at State Park Speedway

WAUSAU – The 5th annual IRONBULL Ultra Trail run takes place Saturday, September 30, 2023, offering distances of 15K, 25K, and 50K plus a free kids run. Each year, the 15K attracts new trail runners whereas the 25K and 50K challenge even the most experienced trail runners with technical terrain and steep climbs on Rib Mountain. The event is geared to attract the whole family, where parents are welcome to circle the State Park Speedway track with their kids.

Last year, 80 kids sped around the track in the inaugural Kocourek Kids Run. Photo credit: Coates Photography.

IRONBULL encompasses a healthy lifestyle, desiring to challenge all ages and ability levels. “I talk to my kids about making healthy choices and how I run to improve my mental and physical well-being,” said Amanda Sahr, a returning racer and mother. “Giving them the opportunity to participate in the kid’s run gives them a chance to experience something new and build healthy habits. The Ultra Trail Run has now become a family experience for us!”



The free Kocourek Kids run aims to build healthy lifestyles at an early age. At 12:15 p.m., kids run on the race track for twenty minutes, completing as many laps as they can. With the support of Kocourek Kids, every child receives a finisher medal, glow-in-the-dark frisbee, drink, and meal upon their finish.

Racers climb to the top of Rib Mountain State Park, with beautiful views and peak fall colors in the IRONBULL Ultra Trail. Photo credit: Coates Photography. Click on image to enlarge.

The 15K, 25K, and 50K trail runs start and end on the race track at State Park Speedway and utilize six private properties exclusive to the race to reach Rib Mountain State Park. Runners hit the trails under the canopy of peak fall colors. The generous cutoff time enables all abilities to finish the 15K, with a 1 p.m. start. The 25K and 50K start at 7 a.m. and include Granite Peak ski slopes and two bouldering sections per lap. 50K racers tackle two laps totaling over 7,000 feet of elevation gain. All races have aid stations at least every four miles with 25K and 50K racers having the option to drop bags at aid stations.



More details at: https://www.ironbull.org/race-guide-ultra-trail Volunteers are still needed for the event for those that want to support the trail community with more information at: https://www.ironbull.org/volunteers



Two weeks later, IRONBULL returns on October 14, 2023, for the Red Granite Grinder bike race. The event offers a free 12-mile option free to kids, as well as 50, 85, and 144-mile routes starting and ending on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Each route includes featured sections, with race organizers working with tens of private and public landowners to access properties not normally open to bikes. This is the only day bikes are allowed on trails at Rib Mountain State Park, various Managed Forest Lands, and the Willow Springs corn maze. More information at: https://www.ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder-details

Race director, Andrea Larson, may be reached at [email protected] or 715-574-4440 for more information and interviews. High-resolution photos are available upon request.