Swedish Mile Trail Race & Family Fun Day. Two Weeks Away!

A perfect fall event for active adults and families!

With the changing leaves and cooling weather, we hope many of you are planning on signing up for the Swedish Mile Trail Run. We’re so excited to host this annual trail run, kid’s race, and family fun day to support snowmaking on the Vasaloppet trails. Register Here:

runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/SwedishMile

This year’s event has some new and familiar features from the past couple of years.

10km Trail Run

5km Trail Run or Walk

1 mile or ½ mile kids races

Food Truck lunch for all 10K or 5K finishers

Commemorative hat for the first 100 registered 10K or 5K racers

Lots of fun activities for kids to do while a parent races or after their race:

Campfire smores, bouncy castle, snow cones, face painting, pumpkin painting & more!

Please come out to join us for a perfect fall day on the Vasaloppet Nordic Center trail system.

Click here for more information: https://vasaloppet.us/swedish-mile/