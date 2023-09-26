Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

September 2023, photo by Chris Kuborn, chriskuborn.com.

Articles
Menu

La Baie Verte Rowing Club Morning Row, Marisol Kuborn

EventsFund-raiserRunning
EventsSwedish Mile Trail Race & Family Fun Day. Two Weeks Away!

Swedish Mile Trail Race & Family Fun Day. Two Weeks Away!

By Bruce Steinberg
09/26/2023
0
0
Share:

A perfect fall event for active adults and families!

With the changing leaves and cooling weather, we hope many of you are planning on signing up for the Swedish Mile Trail Run. We’re so excited to host this annual trail run, kid’s race, and family fun day to support snowmaking on the Vasaloppet trails.  Register Here:

runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/SwedishMile

This year’s event has some new and familiar features from the past couple of years. 

10km Trail Run

5km Trail Run or Walk

 1 mile or ½ mile kids races

Food Truck lunch for all 10K or 5K finishers

Commemorative hat for the first 100 registered 10K or 5K racers

Lots of fun activities for kids to do while a parent races or after their race:

Campfire smores, bouncy castle, snow cones, face painting, pumpkin painting & more!

Please come out to join us for a perfect fall day on the Vasaloppet Nordic Center trail system. 

Click here for more information: https://vasaloppet.us/swedish-mile/

TagsVASA
Previous Article

IRONBULL Ultra Trail returns with kids run ...

Next Article

After Nearly Four Decades of Service, Operations ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.