Ariens Nordic Center Hosting 2024 Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Sprint Championships
340 high school and middle school racers competing in Brillion this weekend
Ryan Hartwig, [email protected], 920.737.2286
What: The 2024 Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Sprint Championships will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-4, at Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. The weekend of competition features high school and middle school skiers from across Wisconsin.
Where: Ariens Nordic Center, 1111 Round Lake Road in Brillion.
When: Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4. Check out the link for Scheduling Details Here:
- Saturday, Feb. 3
- 10 a.m. – Varsity Boys, Varsity Girls, Mixed Gender
- 12:48 p.m. – JV Boys, JV Girls
- 2:15 p.m. – High School Awards
- 2:36 p.m. – Middle School Boys, Middle School Girls
- 4:45 p.m. – Middle School Awards
- Sunday, Feb. 4
- 9 a.m. – Sprint Qualifier for High School followed by Middle School
- 10:45 a.m. – Break
- 11:15 p.m. – Heat Races Start
- Middle School heat run to conclusion followed by High School Heats
Who: 340 high school and middle school skiers from Wisconsin clubs and teams.
Why: The Ariens Nordic Center hosting the 2024 Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Sprint Championships helps advance the interest for and development of Nordic skiing across the state.
More information on the 2024 Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Sprint Championships can be found here.
About AriensCo
Based in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo is a privately owned manufacturer of outdoor power equipment for both consumer and commercial markets. Established in 1933, the company manufactures equipment under the Ariens®, Gravely®, RapidCare, and AS-Motor® brand names. It also established AriensCo Hospitality in 2020 with two luxury event venues, Stone Prairie and Round Lake Farms. It opened Ariens Nordic Center in December 2022. These venues are part of the mission to create reasons to visit the Brillion community. Visit AriensCo.com for more information.
About Ariens Nordic Center
Ariens Nordic Center is located on 200 acres on the outskirts of Brillion, WI. The center is a year-round trail network for recreation, training, and competition for cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, hiking, and more. The facility is open to the public and includes a 5k lighted trail network for cross-country skiing designed by Morton Trails, a 20-point Kurvinen Biathlon Target System, a robust snowmaking system, 3k paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, and a 10-million-gallon pond for snowmaking purposes. Visit AriensNordic.com for more information.
About Ariens®
Ariens® is the original brand of AriensCo, headquartered in Brillion, WI. Ariens is the King of Snow®, a title earned for its full line of Sno-Thros® with more than 4 million snow blowers produced since 1960. Ariens is the #1 selling brand of two-stage Sno-Thros® in the world. Our machines are passed down from one generation to the next. The brand also features a full line of residential zero-turn lawnmowers available at major dealers nationally. Designed and manufactured in the United States, Ariens delivers best-in-class quality and performance because only Ariens commits the personal, organizational, and manufacturing resources to ensure everything that leaves the factory floor is worthy of bearing the Ariens name. For more information, visit:
About Wisconsin Nordic Ski League:
The Wisconsin Nordic Ski League is comprised of both school and club-based teams located in communities across the state. The League organizes camps, races, and Nordic events for athletes in 5th through 12th grade.