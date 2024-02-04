Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Announces 2024 Cohort of 33 Bike Recipient Organizations

Kristie GoForth

People attending the bike giveaway event in spring 2023. Click on images to enlarge. Photo by Kristie GoForth.

Madison, WI – Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is proud to announce its 2024 cohort of partner organizations set to receive bicycles in April and May. Each year, Bikes for Kids Wisconsin collects thousands of donated bicycles and refurbishes them to provide transportation to marginalized communities across southern Wisconsin. This year’s recipients include a diverse range of organizations, from schools to community centers, all dedicated to empowering individuals through the gift of mobility.

With the support of community distribution partners, including other 501(c)(3) charitable organizations and schools, Bikes for Kids Wisconsin ensures that bicycles are distributed efficiently and equitably to those in need. Since our inaugural bike giveaway in spring 2017, we have supported 173 organizations and distributed a total of 10,092 bicycles, making a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and families throughout our communities.

Volunteers play a crucial role in our mission, investing their time and expertise to refurbish bicycles and ensure they are safe for their new owners. In 2023 alone, volunteers contributed over 2,000 hours to refurbish 2,051 bicycles, embodying the spirit of community and generosity that drives our organization forward. With two professional mechanics on staff, we uphold the highest standards of safety and quality in every bicycle we distribute.

L to R: DJ, Bodie, and Dutchess are Bikes for Kids Wisconsin recipients. Photo by Mariah Zahn.

If you’re inspired to join us in our mission, we invite you to visit the Bikes for Kids Wisconsin website at BikesForKidsWI.org and click the “Get Involved” button. Corporate teams and volunteer groups of 6-12 people are always welcome and can participate in volunteer sessions hosted on Fridays from 12:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at our bike shop located in south Madison. If you would like to support this work through a financial donation, it costs $135 to provide one bicycle with accessories to one individual, totaling a cost of $270,000 each year to distribute 2,000 bicycles.

2024 Cohort of 33 Bike Recipient Organizations

Avenues to Community

Badger Prairie Needs Network

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane Co.

*Boys and Girls Club of Milwaukee

Bridge Lakepoint Waunona Neighborhood Center

Building Bridges at Catholic Charities

Chavez Elementary School

City of Sun Prairie

Dane County Human Services

DeForest Area School District

*Family Foundations Home Visiting (serving 11 Wisconsin Tribes)

*Forward Service Corporation

*Gillespie Middle School

Hawthorne Elementary School

*Indian Mound Middle School

Jefferson Middle School

*John Muir Elementary School

JustDane

*Kennedy Heights Neighborhood Association

Lapham Elementary School

Leopold Elementary School

Madison Police Department Community Resources

Madison Metropolitan School District

Mendota Elementary School

Reach Dane-Head Start

Rise Wisconsin

The River Food Pantry

*Rooted

Santa’s Without Chimneys

*Stoner Prairie Elementary School

Sun Prairie Area School District

Tri 4 Schools

*Wright Middle School

*first time bike recipient organization

About Bikes for Kids Wisconsin:

Formerly known as Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that held its first bike giveaway in Madison in spring 2017. The organization hosts its annual bike giveaway program distributing 2,000 bikes annually, provides used bike sales and low-cost service for the public, and provides youth education through its Bike Mechanics classes in the fall.

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is powered by our love of cycling, our community, and our planet. We increase the use of bicycle-based transportation for everyone through access, low-cost repairs, and education.

Media inquiries:

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin – Executive Director Kristie GoForth, at [email protected] or call 608-444-8641.

More information can be found at:

bikesforkidswi.org