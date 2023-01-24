Ariens Nordic Center hosting first competition

CXC Junior and Youth Cup on January 28-29, 2023

Tara Perre,

Director, Corporate Communications, & PR

In a first for eastern Wisconsin, Ariens Nordic Center will welcome hundreds of cross-country skiers from the Great Lakes Region for the CXC Junior and Youth Cup.

The competition is the third Junior National Qualifier (JNQ) series for the Great Lakes Division of the United States Ski and Snowboard (USSA) organization. The races were moved from Traverse City, Michigan, due to low natural snow conditions.

“While we weren’t planning to host a competition this soon after opening, we were happy to get involved,” said Sean Becker, Ariens Nordic Center General Manager. “This kind of competition is what we are built for. We couldn’t envision this event not happening, so we accelerated our timeline and hope it makes a difference for the junior and youth athletes.”

The Great Lakes Division comprising Wisconsin and Michigan is one of ten groups holding JNQs, which are used to establish regional teams and provide a path for future Olympic Team members.

Two Wisconsinites and former Ashwaubenon Nordic Ski Team athletes Deedra Irwin and Paul Schommer attended Junior Nationals in 2010. As 2022 Olympic biathletes, they were influential in the Ariens Company decision to build Ariens Nordic Center. With this first area JNQ, the Olympic pipeline story comes full circle.

Ashwaubenon Nordic and Bay Nordic ski teams, two local high school/middle school organizations, are thrilled. It means no travel, sleep in your own bed, and ski a course you are familiar with. They will compete against athletes from all over the state and Michigan.

Scott Putman, coach of the Ashwaubenon team and Great Lakes Division co-head coach says, “The facility is built for this kind of spectator-friendly competition. With snow making, a beautiful lodge and parking, this is an unbelievable opportunity for the Nordic community and our junior skiers.”

Where: Ariens Nordic Center, 1111 Round Lake Road, Brillion, WI

Free parking is available at Ariens Nordic Center. Overflow parking with shuttle service is also available at Stone Prairie, W910 Center Rd, Brillion, WI.

When:

Saturday, January 28 – 5K/10K Freestyle Interval Start and 2K Mass Start

· 8:00 AM – Grooming concludes, and course open for inspection

· 8:00 AM – Race secretary/bib pick-up open

· 10:00 AM – Races start (schedule to follow)

· 1:00 PM – Awards

· 1:00 PM – Trails open for public skiing.

Sunday, January 29 – 5K/10K Classic Interval Start and 2K Mass Start

· 8:00 AM – Grooming concludes, and course open for inspection

· 8:00 AM – Race secretary/bib pick-up open

· 10:00 AM – Races start (schedule to follow)

· 1:00 PM – Awards

· 1:00 PM – Trails open for public skiing.

Who: Male and female cross-country skiers competing in U10 (2K races), U12-14 (3.5K races), U16 (5K races) and U18-20 (10K races) age categories. The community can watch the competitions for free.

Race Contacts:

Sam Myers, Race Director – UW Green Bay Head Coach, [email protected]

– UW Green Bay Head Coach, Scott Putman – Great Lakes Division Chair, [email protected] , 920-609-5654

– Great Lakes Division Chair, , 920-609-5654 Sean Becker – General Manager, Ariens Nordic Center, [email protected]

Extra Details: Skiers and spectators will have access to Round Lake Farms Venue and Trailhead Building at Ariens Nordic Center for food, beverages and warming.

Ariens Nordic Center is located adjacent to Round Lake Farms on 200 acres at the outskirts of Brillion. The center is a year-round trail network for recreation, training and competition for cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, hiking, and more. The facility is open to the public and includes lighting, snowmaking, a 3K paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, a pond for snowmaking purposes and a 20-point biathlon range. Visit ariensnordic.com for day tickets, season or annual passes, as well as information about trail conditions and events.

About AriensCo

Based in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo is a privately-owned manufacturer of outdoor power equipment for both consumer and commercial markets. Established in 1933, the company manufactures equipment under the Ariens®, Gravely®, RapidCare, Countax®, Westwood® and AS-Motor® brand names. It also established AriensCo Hospitality in 2020 with two luxury event venues, Stone Prairie and Round Lake Farms. It opened Ariens Nordic Center December 2022. These venues are part of the mission to create reasons to visit the Brillion community. Visit AriensCo.com for more information.