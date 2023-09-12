The Gunflint Trail in Autumn, a Mini-Tri Delight

Andrea Hofeldt

Editor’s Note: Andrea Hofeldt and her husband, Derek, purchased Loon Lake Lodge eight years ago to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle while raising and instilling a love for nature in their three young boys. Built in the 1920s, the Lodge is one of the only remaining log-constructed cabins on the Gunflint Trail. It’s truly a Ma and Pa Resort, and they encourage guests to explore the lake with free use of their kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and hydro-bikes. With all her work making guests welcome and their stay wonderful, Andrea always makes time to hike, paddle, bike, and camp with her family in the pristine wilderness that surrounds them. You can find more information on their website at http://visitloonlake.com .

It is absolutely stunning to experience peak fall colors on the Gunflint Trail. Bright orange maples, yellow birch, red dogwood, and the underrated golden tamaracks among the deep green forest transform the scene from late September to early October. Fall brings crisp fresh air, wildlife, bug-free days, dark starry nights, and the perfect weather for outside adventures.

Loon Lake Lodge, built in the 1920s just off the Gunflint Trail, sits twelve feet from the shoreline. A Ma and Pa resort that provides a Northwoods cabin experience with plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities in our backyard. All photos by Andrea Hofeldt.

Throughout the year, there’s something amazing to experience for everyone up the Gunflint Trail, but fall is my favorite time of year to get outdoors and take advantage of the spectacular show put on by Mother Nature.

Take It All In

Loon Lake Lodge has spectacular views facing the north so guests can capture starry skies and the Northern Lights on a clear night. Click on images to enlarge.

Many times, we are faced with a hurried lifestyle and forget to slow down and focus on the simple things in life. Being surrounded by the charming 100-year-old log cabins on Loon Lake, you’ll soon discover that slowing down becomes easy. You can’t help but be at peace with nature and enjoy the environmental harmony that encompasses you the minute you step out of your door. The sweet aromas of balsam fir and cedar remind you of Christmastime and make you feel right at home. You can sip your morning coffee on your deck, admiring the lake’s mirrored reflection of the fall colors beneath blue skies and fluffy white clouds. There’s no rush in deciding what the day brings, but staring at the calm water, watching the fog roll off, will make anyone want to get out on the lake for a day of adventure.

My all-time favorite fall adventure is what I like to call the “Loon Lake Mini-Triathlon.” It consists of three miles of hydro-biking, two miles of canoeing, and four miles of hiking. Along the way you’ll be sure to get a good overall workout, yet have chances to experience wildlife, see beautiful vistas, hike along a shoreline, have a picnic on a flat rock, and possibly cool off in a waterfall before returning home. Talk about fitting it all in one day!

Getting Acquainted

The first portion of the Mini-Triathlon is hydro-biking 1.5 miles on Loon Lake. If you’ve never heard of hydro-biking, it’s bicycling but on water. The bonus is that there are no uphills! The true beauty of riding your bike on top of the water is watching the waves you create by pedaling to the rhythm that sets the tone for your trek.

Beautiful overlook on the Border Route Trail with views of Gunflint Lake and Canada.

While peddling Loon Lake, you feel completely comfortable gazing at the shoreline, eyes darting from rock cliffs to game trails, and then noticing natural structures through crystal-clear waters below you. The best part is when the loons dive all around, curious as to who you are and why you are in their territory. The calls of the loons will stay close to your heart forever!

Fresh air tingles your face and your adrenaline gets pumping with each pedal as you near the next lake. On the backside of Loon Lake, you’ll notice evidence of the 1999 blowdown where 100-mph derecho winds uprooted and toppled 500,000 acres of trees in the Boundary Waters. As you near the portage, you may run into a beaver hard at work or see fish making their way into Crab Lake. Once you tie up your hydro-bike on the shoreline next to the portage, all you need to bring is your life jackets and paddles, and walk the short 40-rod portage along the babbling creek. Depending on what time you left, I find this to be a great place to grab a snack, drink, or even lunch beneath the old growth cedar trees, listening to the sounds of flowing water and songbirds hidden in the underbrush.

Stage Two

Once at Crab Lake, you’ll find a canoe waiting for you. This is where you paddle a one-mile stretch to the hiking trail. If you are lucky, you’ll paddle by a moose minding its own business eating the roots of the lily pads, or along the shoreline scouring willows and alders, looking to get its fill of 40 to 60 pounds of food each day. Crab Lake is in the Boundary Waters where motors are not allowed. It’s the perfect environment for wildlife with plenty of resources as Crab Lake continues the flow of water to create Bridal Veil Falls. It’s the most magical way to witness a moose at eye level, or even looking up at them from the water (always keeping a respectful distance).

Admiring a bull moose at sunset from a kayak is a memory that will stick with you forever. You’ll quickly realize how massive and magical these creatures truly are.

You can watch these gentle giants for a time if you give them the space, fascinated as they lap up water and chomp through lily pads. Fall is also the rutting season for moose, so you may encounter multiple bulls looking for their cow, making the most unforgettable grunting sound. I find it thrilling just to sit in the middle of the lake in my canoe, listening for twigs breaking, footsteps, and branches moving, yet never seeing the moose. It’s crazy how these massive, dark animals can disappear so quickly among the green brush. I often wonder whether the moose is watching me or if I’m watching them.

Even if I don’t have any luck with moose viewing, I’m still in awe of how silent it is in the middle of nowhere. Toward the end of Crab Lake, there’s a nice grassy pull-off where you can park your canoe and get ready for the last and most challenging portion of your Mini-Triathlon.

Hiking Awaits

The hike to Bridal Veil Falls climbs 600 feet over the first mile and has plenty to see along the way, including berries and mushrooms for the foragers and even a small creek to rock-hop across. The trail winds through the remains of once-towering pines destroyed by the Hamm Lake fire in 2007, as evidenced by blackened tree trunks. However, the fire also helped spread beautiful purple fireweed flowers that have taken over the landscape in many charred areas.

It’s crazy to think about this trail after the 2007 fire when you were walking among blackened ash and could see for miles through the sparse trees, only to realize how much new growth has come up during the last sixteen years.

Loon Lake Lodge’s fleet of hydro-bikes off the main dock on a typical cool crisp fall morning.

The Crab Lake Spur Trail meets up with the Border Route Trail, a 65-mile hiking trail that follows the international border between Minnesota and Canada, and has incredible bird’s-eye views of Gunflint Lake. You’ll follow the rocky ridgeline with plenty of spots to build a rock cairn, or sit on the large flat rocks and peer into Canada, just on the north side of Gunflint Lake. It puts things into perspective of how small we humans are among the vast, dramatic landscapes.

Another reason why I love this trail is because it’s highly unlikely you’ll run into other hikers. There’s plenty of time to self-reflect and take it all in, relying on your instincts, and map, to get you to the waterfall and back.

After hiking the second mile on the ridgeline, you’ll come to a man-made bridge above the falls. Keep walking about seventy steps past the bridge and there’s a steep switchback path that leads down the cliff to the base of the falls. This is what all that hard work was for! You’ll quickly notice how Bridal Veil Falls got its name as there are multiple shoots off the main waterfall that spread wide, making it truly look like a white bridal veil. You can hang out underneath the falls to cool off and easily find a spot to sit and listen to the fall’s pitter-patter in every direction. Depending on rain/water levels, the waterfall may vary. Have lunch and stay as long as you like to admire this hidden gem, but know that the trek back awaits you.

Après Mini-Tri

Blackened trunks and fireweed can be found along the Crab Lake Spur Trail; evidence of the Ham Lake fire back in 2007, and nature’s rebirth.

After each adventure, I ponder whether I better enjoyed the path there or the path back. The anticipation and unknowns of getting to your designated spot thrill me, but my journey back leaves me feeling satisfied and noticing small things that I overlooked on the way out because I was so focused on the end goal. Either way, I sense the pride, mentally and physically, of completing my Mini-Triathlon and feel like it was the perfect re-set I needed to deepen my appreciation and respect for the outdoors.

My return to Loon Lake Lodge is usually celebrated by enjoying a homemade ice cream sandwich while sitting on the Adirondack chairs next to the shoreline with a big grin on my face. If you are staying at the lodge, an even better ending is having a shower, cozying up around the woodstove/fireplace in the cabins with a good book to read, or a friendly game of cribbage.

Once darkness settles in, be sure to step out onto your deck or dock to experience one of the designated Top Ten International Dark Skies, as awarded by the International Dark Skyin 2020. On a clear night, you can see the Milky Way, all kinds of constellations, shooting stars, and even the Aurora Borealis if you time it right. October and March during the new moon phase usually provide the best odds of catching the spectacular lights dancing across the dark skies.

For you, as it is for me, enjoying the nighttime sky’s artistry is the best way to end an adventure-filled day on the Gunflint Trail.

Bridal Veil Falls, a hidden gem off the Gunflint Trail, can be accessed by hiking eight miles roundtrip or a combination of canoeing and hiking.

This story first appeared in the September print edition of Silent Sports Magazine. Get great stories you just cannot find online delivered to your door each month. Got to:

shopmmclocal.com/product/silent-sports-magazine