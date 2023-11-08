Getting Closer to Winter. Think MECCA!

Freezing temperatures and the first snowfall tend to get the winter outdoor enthusiasts excited, but also leave us wondering about the upcoming season. How soon will it be before the cold temperatures and snow will stick? When will we be able to enjoy our favorite winter activities? MECCA has been preparing for the season and is looking forward to welcoming you to some of the most beautiful trails in the Northwoods.



Hopefully, you already have two noteworthy dates circled on your calendar: Winterfest, our live ski event, will be hosted by MECCA on January 20th, and our Candlelight Shoe, Hike, and Ski will be on January 27th, 2024. Both are wonderful opportunities to adventure into the winter outdoors and are always warmly embraced by the community.



Many people have already registered for Winterfest, and we’re looking forward to hosting our biggest turnout since the racing was reintroduced six years ago. Register for Winterfest Live events by December 31 for a discounted registration fee, or register anytime for Winterfest Virtual events. Remember that all students ages 18 and under can register for any Winterfest event (live or virtual) for just $15, thanks to generous support from our sponsors.



No sign-up is necessary for our Candlelight event on January 27. Simply show up and experience the illuminated trails (and cookies and hot chocolate) under a different light. SISU Ski Fest, two weeks before Winterfest, could also be a very good opportunity for those who wish to do a tune-up race prior to Winterfest, but don’t delay. Their 30k race is full and there are only limited spots left for their 15k and 5k fun ski.



Another date that I would respectfully ask you to consider is November 28, 2023. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has become known as “Giving Tuesday,” an opportunity for generous contributors to support their favorite charities. I invite you to make a donation at meccatrails.com on November 28. MECCA is 100% volunteer-run, and all donations support and enhance our trails and benefit our community outreach programs. We’re also currently considering a building project that would greatly benefit MECCA and its users.



A sincere thank you for your Giving Tuesday consideration.

Hope to see you on the trails,

Rodney Silvis2024 Winterfest Race Director