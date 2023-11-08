Final Days/Weeks Until the Turkey Trot // Reindeer Run Updates // Finish 2023 Strong!

Trot before you gobble on Thanksgiving morning in St. Paul!



Race Features:



Family-friendly event for runners, walkers, and strollersEasy parking near the start line.



Team competition Awesome long-sleeve shirt – available in unisex and women’s.



Finisher medal for all participants.



Great views of the Mississippi River!



Pick from a 6K or 10K



Chip timed



Age group rankings and awards



Doorstep delivery or pick up your bib and shirt at Running Room in Saint Paul from Nov 16 – 22



Part of the MN Run Series Holiday Challenge

The race is now over 60% full!