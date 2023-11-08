Silent Sports

November 2023, photo by Dave Schlabowske

Ben Popp Introduces a “New” Birkie Skier for the 50th Anniversary!

Final Days/Weeks Until the Turkey Trot // Reindeer Run Updates // Finish 2023 Strong!

Final Days/Weeks Until the Turkey Trot // Reindeer Run Updates // Finish 2023 Strong!

By Bruce Steinberg
11/08/2023
Prices increase for Turkey Trot and Reindeer Runon Friday, November 10 at 11:59pm
Trot before you gobble on Thanksgiving morning in St. Paul!

Race Features:

Family-friendly event for runners, walkers, and strollersEasy parking near the start line.

Team competition Awesome long-sleeve shirt – available in unisex and women’s.

Finisher medal for all participants.

Great views of the Mississippi River!

Pick from a 6K or 10K

Chip timed

Age group rankings and awards

Doorstep delivery or pick up your bib and shirt at Running Room in Saint Paul from Nov 16 – 22

Part of the MN Run Series Holiday Challenge
The race is now over 60% full!
Prices increase on November 10th at 11:59 p.m.
Confirm Registration


Get in the Christmas spirit with a beautiful run around Lake Harriet!

Prices increase on November 10th at 11:59 p.m.




Confirm Registration




The next 200 to register get the lowest price on Goldy’s Run!

Sign Up For Goldy's Run



The next 200 to register get the lowest price on Goldy’s Run!

Sign Up For Goldy's Run
