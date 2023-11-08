Silent Sports

November 2023, photo by Dave Schlabowske

TEAM BIRKIE ONLINE AUCTION

By Bruce Steinberg
11/08/2023
TEAM BIRKIE ONLINE AUCTION

We’re excited to announce that Team Birkie has launched an online auction event and would sincerely appreciate your involvement. They have a great selection of items waiting for new owners!

Team Birkie is a dynamic and innovative ski team that is headquartered in the heart of the Midwest, in Minneapolis, Minn. The team is the brainchild of three prominent organizations that have come together to support the development of a pro-level ski team in the Central Region. These organizations are the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (Birkie), The Loppet Foundation (Loppet), and Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC).

By taking part in the online auction, you are joining the support circle for the athletes on the team. Thank you!
VIEW ALL ITEMS:

All Auction Items

Team Birkie is grateful for the generous support of all contributing merchants and dedicated outdoor enthusiasts from our local communities:

 📣 American Birkiebeiner Foundation, Enjoy Winter, Swenor, Swix, Toko, Rudy Project, Performance Running Gym, Fluid Health and Fitness, Pioneer Midwest, CXC Skiing
The auction is active until Wednesday, November 15th, 8 pm CST.
