From the ABSF: Ski de She Returns, Training Opportunities, and the Rise of Classic Skiing!

Classic Skiing Takes the Lead!



This is no ordinary year for classic skiing – it’s a historic milestone! For the first time in recent history, classic ski waves for the 50th Anniversary Slumberland American Birkebeiner and Kortelopet filled up FASTER than the skate waves! Kudos to all of our classic skiing enthusiasts, we can’t wait to see you during Birkie Week!



Until then, we’re thrilled to share some fantastic training opportunities with you! Prepare to push your limits and embark on an unforgettable journey at the Pioneer Midwest Seeley Hills Classic and Ski de She 20k classic race.



Pioneer Midwest Seeley Hills Classic, A Classic Skiing Paradise: Nestled in the heart of scenic landscapes, our trails are a classic skier’s dream come true.



Competition and Camaraderie: Whether you’re aiming for the podium or seeking camaraderie on the snow, Seeley Hills Classic offers a place for all classic skiing enthusiasts to thrive.



Legacy and Tradition: With a rich history and a tradition of excellence, Seeley Hills Classic has been a beacon for classic skiers for years. Be part of this legacy!



Click here for: Seeley Hills Classic Registration

Age-Based Pricing:



NEW this year for the Pioneer Midwest Seeley Hills Classic and Ski de She events is age-based pricing! Any participant under the age of 18 on race day can participate for a low fee of $40. So invite the next generation of classic skiers to join in the fun! This fee will automatically be applied at checkout.

Ski de She — Unleash Your Inner Champion:

Join a dynamic community of dedicated women skiers who are eager to challenge their limits and encourage each other to greatness.



Exclusive Women’s Race: Experience the exhilaration of a women’s-only 20k classic ski race, tailor-made to celebrate your skills and achievements.



A Day Filled with Camaraderie: Ski alongside like-minded women who share your passion and dedication, fostering an atmosphere of support and friendship.



Unforgettable Memories: Our trails offer a perfect blend of beauty and challenge, ensuring an unforgettable day on snow.









CLICK HERE FOR: Ski de She Registraition