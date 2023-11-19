Mark your calendars for 1/27/24 for the Ring of Snow Challenge!

Wausau Nordic Ski Club

The 1/27/24 IRONBULL Ring of Snow Challenge is a solo or team relay challenge on skis with the Wausau Nordic Ski Club! Check out the club via::

https://www.wausaunordic.org/

And IRONBULL! Check out IRONBULL at:

https://www.ironbull.org/

Join in the festivities with beverages, food, and music at Tribute Golf Course. Enjoy the ski community atmosphere while putting in solid Birkie training and completing as many laps as possible in the allotted time category. Or strap on snowshoes for a race or twilight hike!

SOLO OR TEAM UP!

Go solo or team up with one or more friends/family. Earn bonus laps by participating in the snowman-making and cornhole contests! Will pure grit outpace fun and games? The race is capped to ensure snow integrity and space on the course.

DOUBLE UP!

Following completion of the ski events, a competitive snowshoe run will take place. Or bring a headlamp for the guided Twilight Hike (approximately 1 hour) and explore the woods of Sylvan Hill! Add any snowshoe event to any of the ski races at half-price!

KIDS FREE SKI

All kids receive a finisher medal in the free kids ski. The kids’ course will be about 1K and is targeted for kids ages 5-10.

Learn More at:

IRONBULL RING of SNOW

Looking for more snowshoeing?

Experience fat tire biking and snowshoe racing on the unique winter trails starting at Prairie Dells. Six-mile snowshoers will get to the majestic Prairie Dells while three-milers will take in the overlooks of the new Heinemania Loop. The wonder of this place in winter is something that has to be seen to be believed. Courses will be well-marked.

Free snowshoe rentals are available at both events!

More Details at:

Snowbound in the Underdown!