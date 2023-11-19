Silent Sports

Ben Popp Introduces a “New” Birkie Skier for the 50th Anniversary!

Races/EventsRunning
Races/EventsFrom the Amazing People of Ornery Mule: 2024 Early Season Races

From the Amazing People of Ornery Mule: 2024 Early Season Races

By Bruce Steinberg
11/19/2023
Michele Hartwig

We’re excited to share our 2024 early season racing schedule! Registration is open for these events.
﻿Sign up while spots are still available!
Frozen Gnome 50k/10K
January 6th | 7:45am
A beautiful single-track course that takes runners through a Veteran Acres and Sterne’s Woods winter wonderland.

Register Here: Frozen Gnome Registration

Earth Day 50k/15mi/5mi
April 20th | 8:00 a.m. Created to help you smash your 50K PR! This event features hand-painted finisher medals.

Register Here: Earth Day 50k/15mi/5mi

Galena Sky 8hr/4hr
May 11th | 8:00 a.m.
Think of yourself as a Nordic Warrior conquering these challenging, yet runnable trails! Enjoy Majestic views of the mighty Mississippi River.

Register Here: Galena Sky 8hr/4hr

Earn Your ‘I Ran My Ass Off’ Buckle
Make 2024 the year you earn this prestigious buckle! There are only two ways to join this exclusive club… More information here: ornerymuleracing.com/ornery-mule-events

Check out more at:

Ornery Mule Racing

