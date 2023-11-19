From the Amazing People of Ornery Mule: 2024 Early Season Races
Michele Hartwig
|We’re excited to share our 2024 early season racing schedule! Registration is open for these events.
Sign up while spots are still available!
|Frozen Gnome 50k/10K
January 6th | 7:45am
A beautiful single-track course that takes runners through a Veteran Acres and Sterne’s Woods winter wonderland.
Register Here: Frozen Gnome Registration
|Earth Day 50k/15mi/5mi
April 20th | 8:00 a.m. Created to help you smash your 50K PR! This event features hand-painted finisher medals.
Register Here: Earth Day 50k/15mi/5mi
|Galena Sky 8hr/4hr
May 11th | 8:00 a.m.
Think of yourself as a Nordic Warrior conquering these challenging, yet runnable trails! Enjoy Majestic views of the mighty Mississippi River.
Register Here: Galena Sky 8hr/4hr
|Earn Your ‘I Ran My Ass Off’ Buckle
Make 2024 the year you earn this prestigious buckle! There are only two ways to join this exclusive club… More information here: ornerymuleracing.com/ornery-mule-events
Check out more at: