Another Awesome Cover!

Hinderbinder Ski Race at Improved Forest Springs a go on January 16, 2021!

Ornery Mule Club Member Running 10 Marathons in 10 Days for a Thanksgiving Cause

Ornery Mule Club Member Running 10 Marathons in 10 Days for a Thanksgiving Cause

By Bruce Steinberg

10/24/2020

By Bruce Steinberg
10/24/2020
Running for a Thanksgiving Cause

Ornery Mule Running Club member, and Carol Stream, IL resident, Robert Swiderski, nears his tenth day of a running consecutive marathons. His effort seeks to feed over 2,000 families for the Thanksgiving holiday. He’ll run his tenth marathon in a row in Crystal Lake, IL, home of the Ornery Mule Running Club. To learn more and make a donation in support of Swiderski’s efforts, please go to: http://www.basketbrigade.net/ The following links to Swiderski’s Facebook page on his effort: https://www.facebook.com/bobswiderski.

 

