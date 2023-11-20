Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction announces recipients of 2022 race proceeds!

Julie Johnson

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction is proud to announce that 24 local nonprofit organizations are receiving a portion of the $80,000 in proceeds from the 2022 weekend of events. Many of the like-minded nonprofits receiving a donation are running groups, nursing and police/fire education programs, and police departments.

“The Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction is, and always has been, a community event,” explained race director Julie Johnson. “As a nonprofit ourselves, we understand the value so many of these like-minded organizations bring to our community, and we want to continue to see them grow and thrive for years to come. Instead of giving away cash prizes to our winners, we give the proceeds to nonprofits in the Fox Cities to improve the lives of those who live here.”

Organizations benefiting from these donations include:

• City of Neenah — Fun Run Program

• City of Neenah Parks and Recreation

• Fox Valley Technical College Nursing Program

• Fox Valley Technical College Police & Fire Program

• Gold Cross Ambulance

• My Team Triumph

• Pace Setters, Inc.

• Riverview Gardens

• UW Oshkosh Nursing Program

• Volunteer Fox Cities

• YMCA of the Fox Cities

This year, the Fox Cities Marathon expanded its support in a big way. In addition to the amazing nonprofit organizations listed above, the organization donated to several new nonprofits this year as well as donating to the emergency services departments of the seven municipalities the event passes through each year:

• Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

• City of Appleton Fire Department

• City of Appleton Police Department

• City of Menasha Police Department

• City of Neenah Police Department

• Feeding America

• Fleet Feet Fox Valley (Best Feet Forward Program)

• Fox Cities Greenways

• Fox Crossing Fire Department

• Fox Crossing Police Department

• Fox Valley Metro Police Department

• Girls on the Run Northeast Wisconsin

• Rawhide Youth Services

“Fox Cities Greenways was thrilled to receive a donation from the Fox Cities Marathon,” explained Gwen Sargeant, president of the board at Fox Cities Greenways. “The marathon uses many of the local trails and every dollar donated to Fox Cities Greenways goes back into the trail and infrastructure development, making the Fox Cities a great place to run, walk, bike and live.”

“We are so grateful for Community First Fox Cities Marathon’s support of Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin,” said Hope Schaefer, executive director for Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin. “Their $2,000 donation will support our financial assistance program which makes our Girls on the Run programs accessible to any child who wants to participate at no cost. This fall, 41% of our program participants received partial or full financial assistance, so support like this is critical to keeping our programs accessible. It really makes a tremendous impact!”

In addition, the Fox Cities Marathon made donations to 12 local high school cross-country teams totaling $11,500. Additionally, $5 from every 5K registration was donated to the St. Elizabeth’s Foundation, totaling more than $3,700, and 20 blankets were made and donated during the event.

At this time, the Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction has returned more than $1.1 million to the community. Proceeds from the 2023 Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction weekend of events will be distributed and announced next year. For more information on the Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction, visit www.foxcitiesmarathon.org.

