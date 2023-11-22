Updates from the Noquemanon Race Committee

There may not be any snow on the ground yet (that stayed) but that doesn’t mean the race committee has been idle or that excitement is low – it’s quite the opposite! Despite the warm and dry start to November registrations are running ahead of the last few years – two waves are already full and preparations are in full swing. Sponsors are being secured, bibs/hats/merch are being designed and finalized, trail issues are being identified and resolved, and a myriad of other planning details are underway. We will continue to keep you updated on important race topics and any noteworthy details – one of which is – stay tuned for a new mobile map of the race course!

Until then, keep training and do your snow dances!

2024 Registration and Wave Update

Registration for the 2024 Noquemanon Ski Marathon is open! The registration pricing schedule for all events is listed below. If you haven’t registered yet, register before December 1st to beat the next price increase.

As usual skiers age 24 and under registering for the 50K, 24K, or 15 miles snowshoe event will receive a $25 discount no matter when they register – the discount is applied during registration.

Full Noque & Half Noque Events (Including Virtual), 15 Mile Snowshoe

$95 through November 30th

$100 through December 31st

$105 through January 24th

$120 on January 26th

12K

$45 through December 31st

$50 through January 24th

$60 on January 26th

Adaptive/Sit Ski

$15

Junior Noque (ages 19 and under)

FREE



WAVE STATUS (As of 10/23/23)

50K Classic

Wave 1 – 40 spots left

Wave 2 – 64 spots left

50K Freestyle

Wave 1 – WAVE IS FULL

Wave 2 – 24 spots left

Wave 3 – 53 spots left

24K Classic

Wave 1 – 33 spots left

Wave 2 – 21 spots left

Wave 3 – 20 spots left

Wave 4 – WAVE IS FULL

24K Freestyle

Wave 1 – 37 spots left

Wave 2 – 37 spots left

Wave 3 – 27 spots left

Wave 4 – 38 spots left



The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is a nonprofit event that serves as a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network. The race committee works very hard to keep event prices down while also having the capacity to follow through on our financial commitments and move trail improvement projects forward. We are committed to offering a unique and high-quality event at one of the lower price points available for an event of this size and length. Thank you for your continued support and we are looking forward to our 26th annual event on January 26th and 27th 2024!

For complete event details please the Noquemanon Ski Marathon race website at:

noquemanon.com

Click here to register: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Marquette/NoquemanonSkiMarathon

Sponsor Updates

New Title Sponsor:



The Noquemanon Ski Marathon welcomes a new Title sponsor for 2024!



Mommaerts Mahaney Financial Services Inc. has been a long-time supporter of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon and the NTN (Noquemanon Trail Network) since their inception. We thank them for their continued support and for taking on an important role in ensuring that the event will continue to follow through on our commitments to supporting the NTN and Nordic skiing in central Marquette County.

Nutrition Sponsor:



We’re excited to welcome back Hammer Nutrition endurance fuels on course once again at the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. For over 35 years, Hammer has been helping endurance athletes to Fuel Right and Feel Great while performing their best. Check out their website at https://hammernutrition.com/ to learn more, so come race day you’ll be ready to Hammer

For complete sponsor listings, visit our website at www.noquemanon.com

Did You Know?

The precursor to the Noquemanon Ski Marathon was a race called the Red Earth Loppet a point-to-point race that originally spanned from National Mine, North of Ishpeming to South Marquette. The first race was held in 1984 and ceased in 1997 due to landowner issues and the resultant course changes that were less than ideal. Jon Mommaerts and a group of Superiorland Ski Club colleagues decided that the area needed a replacement and work began on planning for the first Noquemanon Ski Marathon held – the first of which was held in 1999.



Many things have changed over the years, but, some things remain very similar such as our reliance on private landowners that have been graciously willing to partner with this event and provide access once a year, and share the beauty of skiing through the rugged terrain of Marquette County.



Interested in reading more? Be on the lookout for several Noquemanon Ski Marathon articles in the upcoming editions of Silent Sports Magazine!

2023 Results