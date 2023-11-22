North End Ski Club Announces 2024 Events 

The North End Ski Club in Cable, Wisconsin will present three great events in 2024. All events will take place on the North End ski and snowshoe trails in the Bayfield County Forest. The North End Trailhead is located two miles south of Cable on Randysek Road. See event and registration links for full event details.



Members of the media, chambers of commerce, tourism agencies, and shops please include these events in your calendar of events.



North End Ski Club 2024 Events



North End Snowshoe Classic – Jan. 6, 2024

Time: 10:00 am

Distances: 5K, 10K

Check out:

northendskiclub.org/north-end-snowshoe-classic



North End Classic Ski Race – Feb. 11, 2024

Time: 10:00 am

Classic Technique only

Distances: 12.5K, 25 K, and .5K, 1K, 1.5 K kids races

Check Out:

northendskiclub.org/north-end-classic-race

North End Trail Run – May 25, 2024

Time: 8:30 am

Distances: 5K, 10K, Half Marathon

Check Out:

northendskiclub.org/north-end-trail-run

The North End Ski Club is a non-profit organization with 501(c)3 tax-exempt status. The Club maintains the North End Trailhead, 32 km of ski trails, and 10 km of snowshoe trails in cooperation with the Bayfield County Forest. The North End Trailhead is a highly regarded local winter recreation site with a reputation for consistently groomed trails.

The North End Ski Club is grateful for the generous support of many area businesses. 2023 Event and Club sponsors include Major Sponsors: Borah Teamwear, and Rivers Eatery. Gold Sponsors: Essentia Health Pharmacy, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital/Water’s Edge, Out There Nordic, Start Line Inn/Start Line Services. Silver Sponsors: Backroads Coffee, Cable Area Chamber of Commerce, New Moon Ski and Bike Shop, Redbery Books, Sawmill Saloon, Velo Café. Bronze Sponsors: Brickhouse Café, Cable Chiropractic Clinic, Cable Lumber & Home, Coop’s Pizza Parloure, Cresthill Resort, Drumming Woods B&B, Marketplace Foods, Northern Native Plantscapes, Rondeau’s, Town of Namakagon, United Church of Christ.

For more information contact: [email protected], 715/381-8744 or visit https://www.northendskiclub.org.