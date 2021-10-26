MECCA Trails is excited to announce the second annual MECCA TRAILS WINTERFEST! 

MECCA TRAILS

The Claire d’ Loon 5K and Flowage 15K Freestyle will be held on February 5, 2022, with virtual event options starting on December 18, 2021 through February 18, 2022. Two other events, the Turtle River Pursuit and the Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour, will be virtual only during the same time period. An awards ceremony will be held on February 5th at the Mercer Community Center for the two live events only.

The Events

Flowage 15K Freestyle showcases the MECCA Trails through rolling upland forests, the open Little Turtle Flowage area, and turns around near Voss Lake.

Claire d’ Loon 5K invites everyone, but it is particularly suited for families and kids, and never strays too far from the trailhead cabin.

Turtle River Pursuit is a 22K, two lap affair – one 11K lap using classical and one 11K lap using skating techniques.

Virtual skiers and snowshoers may choose when they ski, as long as it’s between Thursday, December 18, 2021, and Saturday, February 18, 2022. Racers will keep their own time and upload their results. Awards will be given to overall winners after February 18 and all participants will receive Winterfest swag.



MECCA TRAILS WINTERFEST is a collaboration with the Gogebic Range Health Foundation as a fundraising event. Proceeds will be used for trail and equipment improvements, promotions and community outreach. Registration opens on November 1st. For more information and current conditions go to MECCATrails.com or send us an email info@meccatrails.com.