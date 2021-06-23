Ironring River Float: Charity float returns to downtown Wausau

Ironring River Float

, IRONBULL is growing the event by relaunching theon. Rain date: June 27. Participants will float down the Wisconsin River in an inner tube. They can also kayak, paddleboard, or canoe between Gilbert Park and Riverlife Park. IRONBULL will provide lifeguards and boat support along the 1.5 mile section of river.

“After a nice turnout in 2020, we are excited to see even more people on the water this year,” said event coordinator and IRONBULL vice president, Bill Bertram. Bertram also presides as president of the Wausau & Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation.

The first 40 registrants who signed up when registration opened will receive a free innertube. And the first 150 participants also receive a bandana. Inner tubes may also be purchased onsite, with air available at Gilbert Park to inflate the tubes.

On-board life jackets required for all participants. Under-18 participants must wear a life jacket.

Nicolet National Bank sponsors the event. Net proceeds go to the Woodson YMCA and Wausau & Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation.

For more race information on the IRONBULL Ironring River Float, visit the IRONBULL Facebook page or https://www.ironbull.org/ ironring

——-

IRONBULL, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development and benefit community organizations. Also, to retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events promoting healthy living in our community.