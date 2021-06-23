Most Awesome Brew Ride

You decide what you want to spend on food and drink. This ride will follow the Great Western Trail and several country roads out by Elburn.

There is no sag support so bring tools/flat fixers just in case.

Helmets are required.

There is no rain date. However, we will only call the ride if it’s UNSAFE to ride (ice, snow, hail, lightening) so dress appropriately.

Check out the suggested route on Ride With GPS