June 2021

June 2021

Take a Tour on Why Silent Sporters LOVE Bikepacking!

CyclingEvents
Most Awesome Brew Ride

Most Awesome Brew Ride

By Bruce Steinberg
06/23/2021
Stunning route for Bikes, Bike Rack, & Beer!
The Bike Rack Logo
D & G Brewing
Most Awesome Brew Ride 2
Obscurity Brewing

D&G to Obscurity Brewing and Back

Sunday, July 11th at 11am

The Most Awesome Brew Ride 2 starts at D&G Brewing at 11am.
This ride is $25

This includes: A ride t shirt, TBR water bottle,TBR $20 gift card, One Beer chip at each brewery.
You decide what you want to spend on food and drink. This ride will follow the Great Western Trail and several country roads out by Elburn.

There is no sag support so bring tools/flat fixers just in case.

Helmets are required.

There is no rain date. However, we will only call the ride if it’s UNSAFE to ride (ice, snow, hail, lightening) so dress appropriately.

Check out the suggested route on Ride With GPS
The Route Is Here
