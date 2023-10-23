New 2024 Winterfest Events & Support

Rodney Silvis

A number of years ago a pursuit ski race was held in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. Six years ago, MECCA Trails revitalized that race and hosted the Turtle River Pursuit. Since that time, the race has transitioned into (and click on):

MECCA Winterfest

MECCA Winterfest is an event that includes the Pursuit along with snowshoeing and ski racing of 30-, 15-, and 5-kilometer distances.

Many changes have occurred through the years, but one thing has remained the same: we strive to host an event that showcases the beauty of our pristine MECCA trails. Our focus on supporting the skier and snowshoer makes Winterfest an experience worth repeating year after year.

This year’s Winterfest live event will be held on January 20th, 2024. A virtual option will also be available for participants between December 16, 2023, and February 18, 2024. New for 2024, Winterfest will also include a self-timed snowshoe event for those who want an invigorating challenge.

To help support our skiers on race day, there will be new water bottle refill opportunities for the 30k and 15k skiers. Athletes may leave their water bottles at the aid station and then continue the course, which returns them to the same aid station 3 kilometers later. At this point they will grab the same water bottle that will have been filled with their desired beverage, water, or Gatorade, making for a very rapid aid station transition.

Winterfest has steadily grown every year and we expect this to be our biggest event to date. The live event has an exhilarating energy presence. Cowbells will be ringing, bonfires will be blazing, and pasties and hot chocolate will be served as we celebrate our Winterfest participants after a day of racing. Consider joining in on the Winterfest fun and helping to support MECCA Trails!

Register for Winterfest today here:

https://runsignup.com/winterfest

See you on the trails, Rodney Silvis, 2024 Winterfest Race Director