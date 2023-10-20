Updates from the Wausau Nordic Ski Club

Benefits of cross-country skiing: “It’s just a release from the hecticness of everyday life, of being stuck inside, working from home, or whatever people are struggling with these days.”

Jon Oestreich, WNSC Board President

52 years is how long the Wausau Nordic Ski Club has promoted an active outdoor healthy lifestyle. This ski season promises global excitement as the cross-country ski World Cup occurs on American frozen soil in Minnesota and the 50th Anniversary American Birkiebeiner family-centered events all happen in February 2024.

The WNSC board has been extremely busy since the end of last ski season. As Gary Zimbric’s replacement for the WNSC board president, I want to personally thank all previous board members over the decades for the establishment of a leading Nordic ski club in the state of Wisconsin.

At the end of this newsletter, it should be evident that the previous and continued success of WNSC and cross-country ski programs as a lifelong low-impact outdoor fitness activity is a direct result of greater Wausau area collaboration between community entities and YOU – club members young and old. It is my sincere appreciation for our history and pure hope in the future that this continues for the next 50 years. Tusen takk and spread the word.

Below is a look at general and capital campaign updates as well as upcoming events:

General Updates



Trail work at Nine Mile: Trail work is completed and waiting for snow. Thank you to those who volunteered time, energy, and tractors to smooth the trails.



Adult Lessons: One or more volunteers are needed to work with Rick Barnes this season. The technical inner workings of the adult lessons have been established with a proven track record of high participation and success. Rick will pass off the well-organized and established adult lesson leadership role after this season. Please contact Rick Barnes or Jon Oestreich at an upcoming event if you can help.

Ski Swap November 4

John Burke is handing over the SkiSwap reins after this year. Floyd Enzenbach volunteered to help lead and is looking for more individuals to join him. With the Rib Mountain Ski Club handling the majority of the planning, this is a smaller time commitment and great for someone looking for a short-term volunteer opportunity!

Many hands are needed during the setup and swap days of November 3 and 4th – please view the available positions and sign up here:

SkiSwapHelpSignUp

Ski cleaning and ski wax service will be provided by David Borgemoen.

The cost is $25 per pair of skis. Proceeds donated to Youth and Community Ski Outreach Expansion capital campaign project – more information below.





SkiToberFest: SkiToberFest was a huge success! Thank you to those who helped and attended.



Adult Dry Land Practices:

Wednesday’s attendance has been consistent at Doepke Park. The group meets from 5:30-7:00 (dark) for basic purposeful ski movements. Thank you to leaders Gary Zimbric, Barb Bradley, and Jon Oestreich.



Red Granite Grinder

Thank you to the WNSC members who volunteered at the Iron Bull Red Granite Grinder Aid Station. IRONBULL donated $500 to WNSC for the WNSC member efforts. Thank you, IRONBULL!

SkiErgs at Doepke Park:

The Village of Rib Mountain donated $7,500 for materials. WNSC donated 2 SkiErgs. The Village of Rib Mountain ordered trusses and has leveled the ground to pour cement. Construction will occur in early November. Thank you to those who already reached out to volunteer to help with construction with the folks from the Village of Rib Mountain.



WNSC also wants to recognize the Village of Rib Mountain Board of Supervisors for this collaborative effort to benefit those who live in or travel to central Wisconsin.

WNSC Member Spring Donations

Thank you to WNSC members for raising over $10,000 in 3 weeks. After bids were placed for equipment, your donated money went to youth program purchases at Shepherd and Schaller Sporting Goods in Wausau, WI.

“This was the best ski fit I’ve ever had!”– Floyd Enzenbach during Team Night at Sheps Shepherd and Schaller Sporting Goods

October 18 Sheps hosted the WNSC/Team Night with the Rossignol Ski Rep.

WNSC members continue to receive discounted prices on Rossignol and Fisher throughout the season. Ask Robb if you don’t see on the floor the item or size you want.





WNSC partners with Knicker Nordic:

The Nordic Rocks program was re-established in the Wausau School District to get more kids on skis. This program has the potential to expand to other school districts. WNSC will need help as your schedule allows to introduce skiing as a healthy active outdoor lifestyle to area youth at local schools. No ski experience is needed.



This is a great opportunity for those who work remotely, from home, or retirees looking to have an impact on the lifestyle of future generations. Those who want to help can contact Jon O at [email protected] or text at 715-432-7096.



On the blog….

Teams are getting ready to begin dryland training. Registration is still open for any athletes Registration is still open for any athlete(s) of all school districts in the counties of Marathon, Lincoln, and beyond interested in interested in joining the team. Beginning this season, both the middle school and high school race teams will use the name Wausau Nordic United…



Read the full review here: team-manager-kathy-rodziewicz-talks-about-this-years-youth-teams

And Read the full interview with Team Manager Kathy Rodziewica on the blog now here: kathy-rodziewicz

Capital Campaign Update Wausau Nordic Ski Club (WNSC) Youth and Community Ski Outreach Expansion

Project Summary: In May, WNSC presented to the Community Foundations of Central Wisconsin a list of Purchase Goals 2023. WNSC aims to expand accessibility to all skiers within Marathon County. Our Youth and Community Ski Outreach Expansion will allow WNSC to introduce Nordic skiing to greater numbers of Wausau-area families and individuals.



Progress: $65,350 of the total $84,300 purchase goals for 2023 has already been awarded in grants or donations from individuals and businesses. $18,950 is needed by November 30 to unlock an additional $20,000 from the Greenheck Foundation. To donate as a foundation, business, or individual to the WNSC Youth and Community Ski Outreach Expansion Purchase Goals 2023 contact Jon Oestreich at [email protected]



WNSC Community Foundation Trailer: $11,000 was donated and itemized by the Community Foundation. The trailer was purchased and internally weatherized with electricity. The trailer wrap will occur in November. The trailer will be retrofitted to transport ski equipment and serve as a wax trailer.

The trailer will be used during the week for WNSC local pop-up ski events and on weekends to support the WNSC race team. WNSC hopes to have the trailer on display at the November 4 Ski Swap.

Thank you Community Foundation for supporting and promoting a healthy active outdoor lifestyle. High School and Middle School Race Suits:

$10,000 was donated and itemized for 51 WNSC race suits by Wausau Heart and Lung. WNSC will reuse race suits for the lifespan of the material (anticipated 6-10 years). The anticipated delivery is before Thanksgiving. Thank you Wausau Heart and Lung for your generosity.



Registration for High School Race and Middle School Race and Adventure Team (Grades 4-8) Registration for elementary-aged Snow Strider (grades K4-3) opens in December. Gratitude is extended to these additional awarded foundation and business donations in support of a year-round healthy, active outdoor lifestyle:

Bradley ChiropracticCommunity FoundationDudley FoundationDwight & Linda Davis Foundation

Earl/Nash FoundationGreenheck FoundationKnicker NordicShepherd and Schaller Sporting GoodsWausau Heart and LungWausau Nordic Ski Club Members

Visit our Business Sponsorship info page to learn more.

Future Events:





Photo by Lee Ilagan from Ann Ilagan Photography

WNSC-Iron Bull Event Replaces Badger State Games



After 34 years of providing a successful venue for Nordic ski racers, WNSC is moving in a new direction with IRONBULL. The event on January 28, 2024, at Tribute Golf Course will be patterned after the successful Ragnar and Twenty-Four Hours of Nine Mile events. While the details are still being worked out, we anticipate an eight-hour continuous event on the 3K course. Various combinations of time and team composition will give participants plenty of options to choose from.





Since it is a month ahead of the Birkie, it is the perfect opportunity to get in a long workout or spend a fun day outdoors with friends. Like at other IRONBULL events, music, food, and beverages will add to the fun atmosphere. While we expect to see a few highly trained racers push themselves to their limits, we hope to see lots of folks come out for the fun and opportunity to share the day with fellow skiers of all ability levels. More info coming soon.





SAVE THE DATES:



Ski Swap:

November 4, 2023, at John Muir Middle School

To sign up or to help visit click on: Ski Swap Help – November 3 and/or 4

We will also reach out to those who indicated interest on the membership form. Thank you!



Snekkevik Classic

January 6, 2024, at Tribute Golf Course

Open to all middle school & high school skiers

Shorter event formats will be available for elementary-aged skiers

As of last year, there is no longer an adult category. Come and cheer on our youth!



WNSC Iron Bull Event

January 28, 2024, at Tribute Golf Course



