Special Olympics Fall Games Coming to Rockford!

Get Excited, Fall Games Is Almost Here

This weekend, more than 400 athletes, 50 Unified partners, and 170 coaches will travel to Rockford for one of the most highly anticipated sports competitions of the year – the Fall Games.

Get hyped for the competition by watching the video below:

Rockford Red Hots Coach Ahead of Fall Games: “Do the Best You Can and Help Each Other”



Debbie is not just the mother of Region A athlete, Austin. She also goes by the name of “Coach.” Debbie has coached Austin and his team for several years now, mainly focusing on volleyball and basketball. “I have enjoyed every aspect of coaching,” Debbie says. “To see the athletes improve in their skills is so rewarding.” To read more, go to:

Competition Schedule

VolleyballHarlem High SchoolSaturday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PMSunday, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PMFamilies Registration – Saturday, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM and Sunday, 7:30 AM – Noon

EquestrianBraveHearts at the Bergmann CentreSaturday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PMFamilies Registration – Saturday, 7:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Sign Up for Text Alerts and Event Status UpdatesIn case of inclement weather, schedule changes, or cancellations, subscribe to our text alert system by texting “fallgames” to 77453. You can also check the website for updates.

