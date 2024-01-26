Ski Technique Presentation, Jan. 31st, Hosted by the Wausau Nordic Ski Club

Whitewater Music Hall – next Wednesday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Barb Bradley on Ski Technique – Back to the Basics.

Fun, easy, everyday movement patterns to improve technique in skiers of all abilities.

Barb Bradley is a chiropractor and physical therapist and has been on cross-country skis for over five decades. She will discuss concepts of Functional Neurology and apply this to cross-country ski techniques to enhance efficiency and enjoyment for skiers of all abilities.

Visit the Wausau Nordic Ski Club Facebook Page for More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/wausaunordic