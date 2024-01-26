Silent Sports

January 2023, photo courtesy of U.s. Ski & Snowboard

Making Snow Now, Getting the Real Stuff Soon!!!

EventsXC Skiing
EventsSki Technique Presentation, Jan. 31st, Hosted by the Wausau Nordic Ski Club

Ski Technique Presentation, Jan. 31st, Hosted by the Wausau Nordic Ski Club

By Bruce Steinberg
01/26/2024
Whitewater Music Hall – next Wednesday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Barb Bradley on Ski Technique – Back to the Basics. 

Fun, easy, everyday movement patterns to improve technique in skiers of all abilities. 

Barb Bradley is a chiropractor and physical therapist and has been on cross-country skis for over five decades.  She will discuss concepts of Functional Neurology and apply this to cross-country ski techniques to enhance efficiency and enjoyment for skiers of all abilities.

Visit the Wausau Nordic Ski Club Facebook Page for More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/wausaunordic

