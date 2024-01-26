Ski Technique Presentation, Jan. 31st, Hosted by the Wausau Nordic Ski Club
Whitewater Music Hall – next Wednesday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m.
Barb Bradley on Ski Technique – Back to the Basics.
Fun, easy, everyday movement patterns to improve technique in skiers of all abilities.
Barb Bradley is a chiropractor and physical therapist and has been on cross-country skis for over five decades. She will discuss concepts of Functional Neurology and apply this to cross-country ski techniques to enhance efficiency and enjoyment for skiers of all abilities.
Visit the Wausau Nordic Ski Club Facebook Page for More Information: