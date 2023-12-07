Trail Work Day at Nine Mile Coming Soon!

Wausau Nordic Ski Club

The Trail Work Party is just around the corner, and we’re bringing the good stuff—COFFEE and DONUTS!

Join us during the week of December 11th for a hands-on adventure at Nine Mile to get our trails primed and ready for action.

Save the Date: The specific time and date will be unveiled on Monday, December 11th, so stay tuned!

Here’s the scoop on what’s on the agenda:

Setting up Banners & Flags to add that extra flair.

Installing Cookie trail mailboxes for our littlest trail enthusiasts.

Putting up Kid Signs on the Kids Loop to make it extra special.

Stocking up on First Aid Kits for a safe and enjoyable adventure.

Ensuring Fire Pits are ready to warm us up with fire starters and wood.

Let’s make this a community effort and get our trails in top-notch shape for an amazing outdoor season!

Whether you’re a seasoned trail warrior or a first-time volunteer, your enthusiasm is what makes it all happen. Spread the word, watch for the date, bring a friend, and we’ll see you at the Trail Work Party at Nine Mile!

Event Reminder: Ring Of Snow :

January 27, 2024

3-Hour OR 6-Hour / Solo or Team

Classic or Skate

Plus a 6K Snowshoe Race or Twilight Snowshoe Hike

Sign up here:

IRONBULL Ring of Snow