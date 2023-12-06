National Parks Director to Announce Major Boost for Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail

An announcement will open the door to federal funding, and additional administrative support for the 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail!

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

202-224-6225

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For your planning purposes, on Thursday, December 7, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and National Park Service Director Chuck Sams will join Ice Age Trail Alliance leadership to announce a new designation for the Ice Age Scenic Trail that will unlock additional federal funding to help maintain the 1,200-mile trail that crisscrosses Wisconsin. Thursday’s announcement will also benefit Wisconsin’s North Country National Scenic Trail.

Senator Baldwin has worked since 2014 to secure additional federal resources for Wisconsin’s National Scenic Trails. The National Scenic Trails in Wisconsin drive economic growth through tourism and the use of local businesses in construction and maintenance activities.

WHAT: Video Press Conference

WHEN: Thursday, December 7, 11:30 AM ET / 10:30 AM CT

WHERE: Zoom

WHO: Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Senator

Chuck Sams, Director of the National Parks Service

Luke Kloberdanz, Executive Director and CEO of the Ice Age Trail Alliance

Media interested in attending this event must RSVP here to receive a Zoom link to attend. Please RSVP no later than 11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT on Thursday, December 7.