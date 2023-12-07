Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

December 2023, photo by Jeff Wolf / MQTphoto.com

Articles
Menu

Noquemanon 2023 Ski marathon

Events
EventsTonight’s Gathering Featuring Ben Popp & Good Times!

Tonight’s Gathering Featuring Ben Popp & Good Times!

By Bruce Steinberg
12/07/2023
0
0
Share:
It Takes a Village to Raise a VillageTonight’s event at Tattersall Distillery in River Falls is a great place to get involved in the Campaign for Mt. Telemark Village! Below you’ll find the event poster with more info and a link to RSVP. See you there!
RSVP
Mt. Telemark Village – The biggest thing the Birkie has ever done!
It takes a village to raise a Village. We need our whole village!

Donate Now:

Ticket Event at Mt. Telemark Village

Latest News:

https://www.birkie.com/mtv/

TagsAmerican Birkebeiner
Previous Article

Trail Work Day at Nine Mile Coming ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.