KIKKAN – A Film Chronicling the Life of an Olympic Champion, Cancer Survivor, and Active Mom

Anchorage, Alaska (Jan. 24, 2024) – From her debut in Salt Lake City to a decisive sprint finish in PyeongChang, Kikkan Randall defined her career through Olympic aspirations. Immediately following a gold-medal performance in PyeongChang she received a cancer diagnosis, and barely had a chance to catch her breath before finding herself navigating life as a single mother. The film, KIKKAN, presented by Fischer Skis US, L.L.Bean, and Providence Alaska, chronicles the life of the five-time Olympian from childhood through her U.S. Ski Team career and her return to Alaska.

“I’m excited to share this film with the world. Coming off such a roller coaster of highs and lows, this has been a unique opportunity to stop and reflect upon all the key people and environments that have shaped my story thus far,” says Randall. “I hope everyone who sees the film finds a piece of themselves in the story that helps uncover their strengths and inspiration to persevere.”

The 46-minute film was produced by Stirl and Rae Media Haus, based out of Penticton, British Columbia. Having produced several documentaries that highlight athletes’ stories, as well as a short video series with Fischer and Randall, Matthew Clark, Stirl, and Rae’s director, jumped at the opportunity to produce KIKKAN. “It was a joy to work on Kikkan’s story but, in the same breath, quite daunting,” says Clark. “Kikkan helped to shape the US Ski team for 20 years. Her ability to focus on what was right in front of her with all the external variables she came up against was a testament to her character and the team she built around her.”

Throughout her career, Kikkan has been a valuable partner with each of the presenting sponsors. “We’re thrilled to support Kikkan through this film,” comments Fischer U.S. Director of Marketing Brian Landrigan. “She’s been so supportive of the brand as an athlete and an individual, and seeing her work highlighted in this is truly impactful.”

A full trailer for KIKKAN can be found HERE:

The online premiere is scheduled to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8. Additionally, several in-person screenings are scheduled across the country with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society, National Nordic Foundation, and other local charities.

Film Screening Schedule:

Crested Butte Performing Arts Center, Crested Butte, Colo. – Feb. 3

Capri Theater, Minneapolis, Minn. – Feb. 17

TK, Hayward, Wisc. – Birkie Week

Bear Tooth Theaterpub, Anchorage, Alaska – Feb. 29 and March 6

Open Source Studios, Bend, Oregon – March 8

For more information, please visit:

kikkan.com/film

Or contact Danny Kuzio at:

[email protected]

About Fischer Sports

Fischer Sports GmbH is the global leader in Nordic skiing and one of the world’s leading brands in Alpine skiing, known for innovation and cutting-edge technology. Fischer is also one of the largest manufacturers of high-quality ice hockey sticks. Fischer’s vision is to be the winter athlete’s brand of choice through outstanding products created for everlasting moments and new levels of individual performance. The privately held company employs 1,500 individuals who share a passion for and dedication to winter sports. Fischer Sports GmbH was founded in 1924 in Ried im Innkreis, Austria, where the global headquarters is still located. Manufacturing takes place there and in Ukraine.

About Providence Alaska

Providence, Alaska, is part of Providence, a not-for-profit network of hospitals, care centers, health plans, physicians, clinics, home health services, affiliated services, and educational facilities. For more information about Providence, visit providence.org/about/alaska.

About L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family-owned, Shawn Gorman, great-grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service, and a love of the outdoors. In 2022, L.L.Bean donated $5.5 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L.L.Bean currently operates 56 stores in the U.S. and 25 stores in Japan and has 13 licensed retail store locations in Canada operated by Ontario-based Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.